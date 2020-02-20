Turner gunning for victory at San Lameer

SAN LAMEER – Scotland’s Jane Turner was a measure of consistency – with the help of a hot putter – as she fired a second consecutive one-under 71 to forge a three-shot lead in the second round of the Standard Bank South Africa Women’s Masters at San Lameer Country Club on Thursday.

Turner leads on two-under, ahead of first round leader Cara Gorlei, who battled her way to a four-over 76 to slip to drop to one-over for the tournament.

Sunshine Ladies Tour winners Kim Williams and Monique Smit and Spains Maria Beautell are also still in the hunt.

Williams and former champion Beautell are tied on two-over in joint third after carding respective rounds of 74 and 71, while Smit is six off the pace on four-over after a second round 75.

“It was a little up-and-down compared to yesterday,” said Turner, who claimed her maiden win as a professional in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge last year just a 20-minute drive down the road at the Wild Coast Sun.

The 30-year-old Edinburgh golfer mixed five birdies and four bogeys, to ensure she nestled her name firmly at the summit of the leaderboard.

A strong wedge game to go with the red-hot putter was key for Turner. “I putted really well on the front nine; I actually only had 11 putts on the front and had 28 putts total, which was actually the same as in the first round.

”On seven and eight, I made birdie after strong wedge shots into the greens. I made a three-footer on seven and a four-footer on eight.

“My putting was strong, but my wedge play gave me lots of good chances.”

Despite better playing conditions on day two – after the first round was interrupted by heavy rain – scoring still proved difficult.

“Yesterday was pretty crazy as we had a one-hour delay because of rain. I played my first couple holes without the rain, and then it was just on-and-off the whole time. The course is very wet and it was much the same today, but at least we didn’t get any rain.

“After about eight holes, though, the wind really came up and as we came through the closing holes, there was a pretty strong wind affecting club choices quite significantly.”

Hunting her third professional win, Turner said she doesn’t intend to change anything in the final round.

“I don’t think I’m going to change anything in tomorrow’s round. I’m going to stick to my game plan and how I chose to play the course. Hopefully I’ll have the same score or better. I have no control over what anyone else does, so I’ll have to wait and see how it turns out.”

Having won at the Wild Coast in howling wind could a good omen for the Dalmahoy Country Club golfer.

“I love South Africa and having won at the Wild Coast last year brings back very positive memories. In fact, San Lameer was actually the first course I played in South Africa two years ago on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

“It would be a massive step for me as a professional. It would be my third win, which would be a huge accomplishment and a great start to the year. One of my goals for this year was to win, so if I got it this early it would be fantastic.”

Emie Peronnin may have signed for 79, but the French golfer still had reason to smile…after all, it is not every day you hole out for an ace in such testing conditions. The 2018 Ladies European Tour Access Series Rookie of the Year hole out on the par three ninth.

Second Round Scores

(All competitors RSA unless otherwise stated and amateurs are indicated AMA)

142 – Jane Turner (SCO) 71 71

145 – Cara Gorlei 69 76

146 – Maria Beautell (ESP) 75 71, Kim Williams 72 74

148 – Monique Smit 73 75

149 – Sharmila Nicollet (IND) 76 73, Bianca Lohbauer AMA 74 75

150 – Zethu Myeki 74 76

151 – Hannah Arnold (USA) 77 74, Woo-Ju Son (KOR) 76 75, Jessica Dreesbeimdieke (NAM) 73 78

152 – Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 78 74

153 – Rachel Drummond (ENG) 80 73, Clara Pietri (SUI) 77 76, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 74 79

154 – Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 80 74, Leticia Ras-Anderica (GER) 79 75, Lauren Taylor (ENG) 75 79

155 – Lindi Coetzee 83 72, Michaela Fletcher 77 78

156 – Brittney-Fay Berger 81 75, Christina Gloor (SUI) 79 77, Jordy LaBarbera (USA) 78 78, Julie Berton (FRA) 75 81

157 – Rosie Davies (ENG) 77 80, Kelsey Nicholas 76 81

159 – Francesca Cuturi 80 79, Yolanda Duma 78 81

160 – Shawnelle de Lange 78 82

161 – Tara Griebenow 77 84

164 – Kyle Roig (PUR) 79 85

166 – Melissa Eaton 83 83

167 – Chiara Contomathios 89 78, Siviwe Duma 86 81

172 – Sunelle von Molendorff 85 87

PHOTO – Jane Turner from Scotland opened up a three-shot lead in the second round of the Standard Bank SA Women’s Masters at San Lameer Country Club; credit Shannon Naidoo.

NOTE: The images attached are free to use with editorial.

SOCIAL MEDIA SUNSHINE LADIES TOUR

TWITTER – @SLadiesTour

FACEBOOK – @sunshineladiestour

INSTAGRAM – @sunshineladiestour

HASHTAGS – #sunshineladiestour #InvestecGolf #itstartshere

SOCIAL MEDIA STANDARD BANK SA WOMENS MASTERS

TWITTER – @womensmastersSA @StandardBankZA

FACEBOOK – @sawomensmasters

INSTAGRAM – @sawomensmasters

HASHTAG – #sawomensmasters #empoweringwomensgolf

Written and released by Lali Stander on behalf of the Sunshine Ladies Tour, WPGA and World Sports Promotions.

Lali Stander

Sunshine Ladies Tour Media Liaison

Momentum Golf Village

De Beers Avenue, Somerset West 7130

Postnet Suite 185 Private Bag X15, Somerset West 7129

Cell: +27 (0) 82 990 7150

lali@sunshineladiestour.com