Sunshine Ladies Tour reveals new brand identity for 10th season

When the 10th Sunshine Ladies Tour season launches on February 1st, flags and branding at the season-opening SuperSport Ladies Challenge presented by Sun International at Sun City will feature a refreshed Sunshine Ladies Tour logo and a strong hashtag to celebrate a decade of driving women’s professional golf in Africa.

“We are very pleased with the new look we have come up with to celebrate a decade of providing professional golfers from across the globe with a strong platform to launch their careers and go all the way,” said Thomas Abt, Sunshine Tour Commissioner.

The signature woman golfer in the centre has been retained in a lighter shade of purple, while the colour coral has been incorporated into the sun’s rays to signify the energy, freshness and the deep sense of optimism that is synonymous with Africa’s premier professional women’s golf tour.

“The Sunshine Ladies Tour has grown into an attractive product. The success of the Tour has been very encouraging, with international participation increasing year-on-year, and the prize money has more than quadrupled from what was on offer in the first season.

“The Sunshine Ladies Tour has created incredible opportunities for our members through the partnership we have with all our sponsors, and with the Ladies European Tour, which co-sanctions our two flagship tournaments.”

In keeping with the vision of providing those opportunities, the Sunshine Ladies Tour has also adopted a new hashtag – #WeGotGame – to recognise the talents of its members. It is a powerful statement of intention, as well as a celebration of skills and abilities.

“The new branding reinforces the important role the Sunshine Ladies Tour holds in the African sporting landscape as a pathway to the bigger global golfing platforms,” Abt said.

About the Sunshine Ladies Tour

The Sunshine Ladies Tour is Africa’s leading golf tour for professional women golfers.

In 2013 the WPGA formed a partnership with the Sunshine Tour which resulted in the successful launch of the Sunshine Ladies Tour in 2014. The Sunshine Ladies Tour is aimed at changing the face of golf in Africa by making the sport more accessible and inclusive. The tour consistently provides a pipeline of talent for the world stage by providing a platform for young professionals to advance and giving amateur golfers the opportunity to gain experience.

During the six-week summer swing, golfers from over 40 countries worldwide start their season in South Africa. Through its co-sanctioned events with the Ladies European Tour (LET), the Sunshine Ladies Tour increases playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe, while providing a sustainable circuit at home for the rest of the season.

In addition to two LET exemptions and the chance to tee it up in the LET’s Jabra Ladies Open, the Sunshine Ladies Tour offer added incentives, thanks to the tour’s longstanding partnership with Investec. The top three professionals on the final Investec Order of Merit will gain automatic entry into the next year’s Investec South African Women’s Open, the winner receives a bonus prize worth R200 000 and a South African winner of the Investec South African Women’s Open receives the Investec Homegrown Award, worth R 100 000.

Follow the Sunshine Ladies Tour online on www.sunshineladiestour.com, via its mobile app join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

#sunshineladiestour #wegotgame