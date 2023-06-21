Isabella van Rooyen Overcomes Challenging Weather to Secure Victory at Royal Cape

GOLF – LIFESTYLE GOLF – STANDARD BANK PRO-AM SERIES – ROYAL CAPE GOLF CLUB

CAPE TOWN, 15 June 2023 – In the face of extreme weather conditions, Isabella van Rooyen, the determined golfer from Cape Town who only turned pro in 2022, emerged victorious at the second event of the 2023 Standard Bank Pro-am Series held at Royal Cape Golf Club. Battling against one of Cape Town’s wettest winters, marked by flooding and bone-chilling cold, van Rooyen showcased her exceptional skills and hunger for another win.

With the tournament taking place on June 14 & 15th, all eyes were on the course as players teed off amidst the challenging weather. Tandi McCallum, who had recently claimed her fourth win at Cotswold Downs, and Bredenhann, who was fiercely vying for her second win in the Standard Bank Pro-am Series, posed formidable competition for van Rooyen. However, it was her unwavering determination and focus that set her apart on the day. Asking van Rooyen what her strategy was, “knowing the course really well and to make as little mistakes as possible” she also had the following to say, “I prefer coastal courses because I grew up here in the Cape and I know how to play in the wind and the rain. I also practice in this kind of weather, and I wasn’t too worried about the weather.”

As the event progressed, the weather conditions proved to be an additional obstacle for the players. The course at the oldest golf club in the country, Royal Cape, was drenched from the relentless rain, flooding some fairways whilst the manicured greens withstood the onslaught. The extreme cold only added to the already demanding situation, testing the mental and physical resilience of the golfers.

Despite the adverse conditions, Isabella van Rooyen demonstrated her exceptional prowess and strategic play, making calculated shots and showcasing her versatility. As the rounds progressed, van Rooyen steadily climbed up the leader board, consistently displaying her hunger for victory.

Tandi McCallum, with her recent winning streak, was expected to maintain her top form and dominate the tournament. Bredenhann, equally determined to secure a win, fiercely competed with her fellow golfers. The battle for the top spot was intense, with each player striving to outperform the others amidst the inclement weather.

In the final stages of the second round, it was Isabella van Rooyen who demonstrated unwavering resilience and unyielding focus. Her strategic shot-making and mental fortitude ultimately propelled her to victory. With every swing, van Rooyen showcased her hunger for success, leaving no room for doubt about her determination to secure the win. Asking van Rooyen how she planned to build onto her next event, “I will take it one tournament at a time and play as well as I possibly can on the day.”

The 2023 Standard Bank Pro-am Series at Royal Cape will be remembered not only for the challenging weather conditions but also for Isabella van Rooyen’s remarkable victory, her second in the Series.

The tournament carries a purse of R600 000. The next tournament in the series will be held at Bryanston in the Gauteng from 4-6th July, as the series establishes a national footprint, KZN, Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Limpopo are the other provinces that will be visited this season in what is a clear ambition to grow the series.



Founded by Lifestyle Golf in partnership with the Women’s Professional Golf Association of South Africa, the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series promotes women’s golf in the country while developing talent for a future in the game of golf.