Casandra Alexander Claims Victory in Tense Final Pro-Am Day at Bryanston

GOLF – LIFESTYLE GOLF – STANDARD BANK PRO-AM SERIES – BRYANSTON COUNTRY CLUB

BRYANSTON, 6th July 2021 – The final day of the 2023 Standard Bank Pro-Am Series commenced with frosty winter conditions, but as the sun rose, it brought some much-needed warmth to the day. The event took place at The Bryanston Country Club in Gauteng, marking the third event of the series. With a competitive line-up of 43 professional lady golfers and 3 amateurs, the stage was set for an intense battle for the top spot.

The course presented a formidable challenge for the players, particularly on the greens, which were running at a staggering 14, making putting conditions extremely difficult. As the players teed off, all eyes were on the leader board to see who would emerge victorious.

The leader after day one was Casandra Alexander, who impressively held her ground with a score of -3 under par 69. However, she faced stiff competition from three other up and coming players at level par, Gabi Venter, Isabella van Rooyen, and Nadia van der Westhuizen. With such talented contenders in the mix, the spectators were in for a thrilling day of golf.

As the rounds progressed, the tension on the course only grew. The leader board saw consistent challenges and shifts as each golfer fought for dominance. Both the amateurs and professionals demonstrated their best skills, making it clear that the competition was far from one-sided. The winning amateur was Kaiyuree Moodley with an impressive two rounds of excellent golf.

At the turn, the stakes were high as the top contenders continued to trade blows with the lead changing hands. The crowd witnessed some spectacular shots and moments of brilliance from all the participants.

In the end, it was Casandra Alexander who emerged triumphant after having to birdie the final hole of regulation play which resulted in Isabella van Rooyen finishing a tight second on one under par. Displaying exceptional skill and composure under pressure, Casandra managed to finish on an impressive -2, securing her position at the top of the leader board. Her victory showcased her dedication to the sport and her ability to perform consistently at a high level.

Asked how she came out after looking like she was faltering a little bit, her reply” Yes it was a tough day, the course was tougher than I expected. When I went to put in my scores, I saw I was three shots behind, and I told my caddie, Charlie, we need to put a bit of focus in here. On the 17th I had a three-foot putt for eagle but missed and had to make it up on the 18th as I could not have a play-off as I had to rush off to the bank to collect my bank card. I love to play here in these events so I can help and support the tour, see the progression, and show them what the standard is that they need to get better at and hopefully they can learn from me on the course. I speak loud to my caddy so they can see how I interact and that’s how I learned from the ladies on tour. This is an exciting future for these events, and I hope Standard Bank stays on board long enough to see the plan through”.

The 2023 Standard Bank Pro-Am Series at Bryanston was undoubtedly a display of the best in local women’s professional golf. The talented field of players, with their determination and prowess, made this edition of the series a memorable one. The event not only celebrated the skill and dedication of the participants but also highlighted the growing popularity and recognition of women’s golf.

As the final day ended, the players and followers left the Bryanston Golf Course with a sense of awe and appreciation for the game. The 2023 Standard Bank Pro-Am Series at Bryanston may have concluded, but the memories of this exciting competition will undoubtedly linger in the minds of golf enthusiasts for years to come.

The tournament carries a purse of R600 000. The next tournament in the series will be held at Humewood in Port Elizabeth 18-20th of July 2023 as the series establishes a national footprint, KZN, Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo are the provinces that will be visited this season in what is a clear ambition to grow the series. Founded by Lifestyle Golf in partnership with the Women’s Professional Golf Association of South Africa, the series promotes women’s golf in the country while developing talent for a future in the game of golf.