Tamburlini marches to record win in Joburg Ladies Open

JOHANNESBURG, 21 April 2024 – Even at five feet tall, Chiara Tamburlini stood like a giant over this year’s Joburg Ladies Open as the Swiss professional claimed a record seven-shot victory in this Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour event at Modderfontein Golf Club on Sunday.

Starting the final round with a commanding six-shot lead, Tamburlini was never under pressure as she closed with a 70 to win on 17 under par and record the largest margin of victory in the 10-year history of the tournament. The previous best was Ashleigh Buhai’s six-shot triumph in the inaugural Joburg Ladies Open in 2015.

It was Tamburlini’s first victory on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour and a clear sign of a star in the making, with the 24-year-old having only turned professional in August last year and claiming victory in only her seventh Ladies European Tour start.

“It was a special day today, especially being able to win by such a big margin,” said Tamburlini. “I definitely dreamt of this day but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. But the more you work towards your dreams the sooner you’re able to achieve them.”

Thailand’s Aunchisa Utama took second place on 10 under par with a final round of 71, while Nicole Garcia finished as the leading South African in fifth place on eight under par following a final round of 70.

But this was indeed a masterclass by Tamburlini as she built on her overnight lead with two birdies to start. Despite her sizeable lead, which at one point was as much as 10 shots, she continued to play aggressive golf which gave her the luxury of being able to drop three shots on her final two holes and still claim victory.

“It felt great starting off with two birdies, but I just tried to keep pushing because it’s never over till it’s over. I told myself I can celebrate once it’s done and sealed. It’s so many emotions and joy from all the hard work and all the people who have supported me.”

The tournament also wrapped up a strong commitment by the City of Joburg to support its young girls in need through the Birdies4Dignity campaign, in collaboration with Spar. Every birdie made by a professional golfer during the tournament translated into the donation of a dignity hamper, with 300 hampers donated to girl learners at Bramley Primary School.

“I think this is a very important moment for us to ensure that whatever we do we also elevate women in our sporting activities. It’s been a wonderful four days,” said Cllr Loyiso Masuku, MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services.

The Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour travels to the Western Cape this week for the Investec South African Women’s Open at the Erinvale Country & Golf Estate. – Michael Vlismas

SCORES:

275 – Chiara Tamburlini (SUI) 70 68 67 70

282 – Aunchisa Utama (THA) 69 71 71 71

283 – Diksha Dagar (IND) 73 71 69 70, Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP) 71 73 68 71

284 – Manon De Roey (BEL) 71 71 73 69, Nicole Garcia 71 72 71 70, Tereza Melecka (CZE) 72 69 71 72

285 – Laura Sluman (PAN) 75 69 69 72

286 – April Angurasaranee (THA) 67 76 71 72

287 – Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 73 71 74 69, Hannah Screen (ENG) 70 74 73 70, Nadia van der Westhuizen 69 68 77 73

288 – Agathe Sauzon (FRA) 75 71 71 71, Casandra Alexander 73 73 71 71, Shannon Tan (SIN) 69 72 73 74

289 – Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 75 71 73 70, Kim Metraux (SUI) 70 74 74 71, Maha Haddioui (MAR) 74 73 71 71, Virginia Elena Carta (ITA) 73 76 68 72, Ana Pelaez Trivino (ESP) 73 72 71 73

290 – Lydia Hall (WAL) 70 76 73 71, Nina Pegova (WHT) 77 70 74 69, Sara Kjellker (SWE) 71 74 76 69, Sara Kouskova (CZE) 75 73 68 74, Laura Fuenfstueck (GER) 69 73 73 75

291 – Liz Young (ENG) 70 77 73 71, Moa Folke (SWE) 72 72 73 74, Gabriella Cowley (ENG) 74 72 70 75

292 – Teresa Diez Moliner (ESP) 77 69 74 72, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 73 71 75 73, Tvesa Malik (IND) 71 75 72 74

293 – Ivanna Samu 76 72 72 73, Linnea Johansson (SWE) 75 74 69 75, Eleanor Givens (ENG) 71 72 74 76

294 – Lee-Anne Pace 74 72 74 74, Danielle du Toit 75 74 70 75, Stacy Bregman 72 77 68 77, Leonie Harm (GER) 74 77 71 72, Lora Assad 76 73 75 70, Verena Gimmy (GER) 69 74 72 79

295 – Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 69 77 75 74, Emma Grechi (FRA) 71 77 73 74, Emily Penttila (FIN) 70 78 73 74, Ayako Uehara (JPN) 75 73 70 77, Lauren Walsh (IRL) 73 76 72 74, Emily Price (ENG) 73 77 71 74, Vani Kapoor (IND) 76 75 70 74, Genevieve Ling (MAS) 74 77 73 71, Katherine Muzi (USA) 75 73 77 70

296 – Marta Martin (ESP) 75 75 70 76, Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR) 75 76 70 75

297 – Tiffany Arafi (SUI) 73 74 73 77, Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER) 74 77 71 75, Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 75 72 76 74, Hannah Burke (ENG) 81 70 73 73, Annabell Fuller (ENG) 74 74 77 72, Camille Chevalier (FRA) 70 76 79 72

298 – Michelle Forsland (NOR) 71 75 73 79, Jana Melichova (CZE) 70 74 77 77, Paz Marfa Sans (ESP) 77 72 75 74

299 – Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) 72 76 75 76, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 74 72 77 76, Celine Herbin (FRA) 75 76 74 74

302 – Alice Hewson (ENG) 74 77 74 77, Sofie Kibsgaard (DEN) 73 78 79 72

303 – Dorota Zalewska (POL) 75 74 73 81, Ridhima Dilawari (IND) 73 78 73 79, Linda Osala (FIN) 73 78 77 75

304 – Laura Beveridge (SCO) 76 74 77 77, Isabella van Rooyen 71 80 78 75

305 – Brittney-Fay Berger 72 76 81 76

Missed the cut:-

152 – Clara Young (SCO) 74 78, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 76 76, Christine Wolf (AUT) 77 75, Elena Moosmann (SUI) 76 76, Florentyna Parker (ENG) 74 78, Lejan Lewthwaite 78 74, Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 73 79, Maria Hernandez (ESP) 74 78, Georgina Blackman (ENG) 75 77, Cara Gorlei 79 73, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (DEN) 74 78, Tiia Koivisto (FIN) 75 77

153 – Jane Turner (SCO) 75 78, Marta Sanz Barrio (ESP) 79 74, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 78 75, Elin Arvidsson (SWE) 76 77, Lisa Pettersson (SWE) 74 79, Tandi McCallum 76 77, Kiera Floyd 76 77

154 – Ana Dawson (IMN) 75 79, Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) 77 77, Elena Hualde (ESP) 79 75, Corinne Viden (SWE) 76 78

155 – Momoka Kobori (NZL) 74 81, Rosie Davies (ENG) 79 76, Sofie Bringner (SWE) 73 82, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 74 81, Fernanda Lira (MEX) 78 77

156 – Katja Pogacar (SVN) 78 78, Romy Meekers (NED) 80 76, Lauren Taylor (ENG) 76 80, Harang Lee (ESP) 76 80

157 – Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 77 80

158 – Kelsey Macdonald (SCO) 83 75, Gabrielle Venter 84 74

159 – Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 78 81, Gia Raad (a) 76 83, Gemma Clews (ENG) 75 84, Lily May Humphreys (ENG) 80 79, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 81 78

161 – Amy Walsh (AUS) 81 80, Mireia Prat (ESP) 79 82

162 – Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG) 79 83, Julie Boysen Hillestad (NOR) 80 82

164 – Zethu Myeki 82 82

167 – Tara Griebenow 84 83

169 – Felicity Johnson (ENG) 83 86

RTD – Kylie Henry (SCO) 74 RTD RTD, Thalia Martin (ENG) 78 DSQ DSQ