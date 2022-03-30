Pace in touch as Simmermacher leads the way

CAPE TOWN – Two late birdies in her opening round lifted four-time defending champion Lee-Anne Pace within three shots of Magdalena Simmermacher, who stole a march on the field on a wet and windy opening day in the Investec South African Women’s Open.

The 26-year-old Argentinian made the most of the gentler morning conditions and fired in an opening salvo of four-under-par 68 pull clear of the field.

After a birdie start on the par-4 10th, Simmermacher plodded to the turn in pars, but turned on the fireworks over the last five holes, firing four birdies to transform her round into a field-leading effort at Steenberg Golf Club.

The 2020 Olympian finished one slender shot clear of Sweden’s Josefine Nyqvist and Alice Hewson from England, who also took advantage of an early start.

But unlike her challengers, the Argentine blossomed on her back nine as the wind gathered speed.

“I’m really happy with today’s round; I gave myself a lot of opportunities on the back nine, my front nine, but I only managed to make one birdie,” Simmermacher said.

“On the front nine I left myself chances close to the pin, and that’s why I ended up making four birdies on the last five holes. I played better when the wind got stronger. I’m not sure of the reason – maybe because you have to hit a certain shot, so you just focus on that.

“We played the pro-am with tough conditions so that was good preparation. I struggled on the greens last week, but I was still playing good and today I managed the pace better.”

Having given herself some time away during the off-season as she returned to South America, she has wasted no time in getting back to her best in 2022, giving herself a solid start in the Race to Costa del Sol chase.

Augusta University graduate Nyqvist dropped only one shot on her opening hole but shot up the leaderboard with a quartet of birdies on her outward loop. Ten straight pars from the ninth kept her within striking distance of the pacesetter.

“Today was a really nice day,” she said. “I struggled a bit in the last two tournaments, but I’ve been working at it and trusting what I do, and I guess today it paid off, so I’m very happy. I did some technical work in the off-season, but mostly I’ve been working on keeping my mindset clear and trusting what I’m doing. I’m just trying to stay positive and live in the present.

“The first nine wasn’t too bad because I teed off early, so I got lucky there. The wind picked up on the back nine, and it was hard out there. You just have to stay focused on every single shot. I just tried to hit the centre of the green and play par golf. I left some birdies out there, so I’m excited to go out and get them tomorrow.”

Hewson, who broke through for her maiden LET victory in the 2020 Investec South African Women’s Open, was an equally happy camper after putting herself in a promising position.

She made a brilliant start with an eagle on the par-five 12th and sandwiched a birdie between bogeys on 13 and 15 to out in 34. Birdies on her 15th and 17th holes saw her pull level with Simmermacher, but not even the bogey finish could darken her bright smile.

“I’m very happy with how I played this morning. It was really windy out there, especially on our back nine, but I managed to control my ball height well really well,” the Englishwoman said.

“It was important to hit fairways and greens just to give yourself a few chances out there, and I made the most of some of the chances I gave myself, so hopefully more of the same tomorrow. I have some incredible memories of my first LET start and win in 2020 and it’s great that I’ve finally been able to come back. I’m just enjoying every minute of it.”

Just two off the pace, lurking at two-under are Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson, Anne-Charlotte Mora from France and Spanish duo Elia Folch and Carmen Alonso and Carmen Alonso, with a further seven players locked in on one-under, including 2021 champion Pace.

Level through the turn, the 41-year-old negated a bogey on the par-3 second with a brace of birdies on her 16th and 17th holes to put herself back within touching distance of Simmermacher.

She shares eighth with another former champion, Marianne Skarpnord from Norway, as well as

Lora Assad and 2021 Joburg Ladies Open champion Casandra Alexander and Lora Assad sit at level-par with last week’s champion Linn Grant from Sweden, among others, and the next best South African is reigning SA Women’s Stroke Play champion Kiera Floyd, who grabbed a share of 22nd with former Investec Order of Merit winner Nobuhle Dlamini on one-over.

FULL SET OF FIRST ROUND SCRORES

68 – Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG)

69 – Josefine Nyqvist (SWE), Alice Hewson (ENG)

70 – Johanna Gustavsson (SWE), Carmen Alonso (ESP), Elia Folch (ESP), Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA)

71 – Virginia Elena Carta (ITA), Emma Grechi (FRA), Marianne Skarpnord (NOR), Lee-Anne Pace, Lucie Malchirand (FRA), Felicity Johnson (ENG), Becky Brewerton (WAL)

72 – Celine Herbin (FRA), Casandra Alexander, Karoline Lund (NOR), Linn Grant (SWE), Lora Assad, Madelene Stavnar (NOR), Leonie Harm (GER)

73 – Harang Lee (ESP), Paz Sans (ESP), Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ), Sideri Vanova (CZE), Kelly Whaley (USA), Tiia Koivisto (FIN), Kiera Floyd (a), Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR)

74 – Agathe Sauzon (FRA), Olivia Mehaffey (NIR), Amy Boulden (WAL), Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA), Cloe Frankish (ENG), Manon De Roey (BEL), Laura Beveridge (SCO), Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL), Julie Maisongrosse (FRA), Rachael Taylor (SCO), Maria Hernandez (ESP), Michele Thomson (SCO), Becky Morgan (WAL), Kim Metraux (SUI), Lauren Taylor (ENG), Alexandra Swayne (ISV), Larissa Du Preez, Mireia Prat (ESP), Rochelle Morris (ENG), Helen Kreuzer (GER), Laura Gomez Ruiz (ESP), Maha Haddioui (MAR)

75 – Gabriella Then (USA), Thalia Martin (ENG), Carolin Kauffmann (GER), Nicole Garcia, Kim Williams, Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE), Jane Turner (SCO), Hannah Burke (ENG), Georgina Blackman (ENG), Megan Streicher (a), Emily Penttila (FIN), Cara Gainer (ENG), Gabriella Venter (a)

76 – Shawnelle de Lange, Tvesa Malik (IND), Lina Boqvist (SWE), Elena Hualde (ESP), Sarah Schober (AUT), Nina Pegova (WHT), Marion Duvernay (FRA), Anais Meyssonnier (FRA), Linette Holmslykke (DEN), Luisa Dittrich (GER), Rosie Davies (ENG), Florentyna Parker (ENG), Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh (NGA), Elina Nummenpaa (FIN), Dulcie Sverdloff (ENG)

77 – Karolin Lampert (GER), Julia Engstrom (SWE), Stacy Bregman, Cara Gorlei, Krista Bakker (FIN), Michelle Forsland (NOR), Charlotte Liautier (FRA), Tereza Melecka (CZE), Bonita Bredenhann (NAM), Smilla Soenderby (DEN), Gabriella Cowley (ENG), Hayley Davis (ENG), Heather Macrae (SCO), Lindi Coetzee, Leticia Ras-Anderica (GER), Camille Chevalier (FRA), Siddhi Kapoor (IND)

78 – Anais Maggetti (SUI), Sarina Schmidt (GER), Zethu Myeki, Marta Martin (ESP), Chloe Williams (WAL), Manon Gidali (FRA), Pasqualle Coffa (NED), Vani Kapoor (IND)

79 – Jenny Haglund (SWE), Lily May Humphreys (ENG), Lejan Lewthwaite, Isabella Deilert (SWE), Gabrielle Macdonald (SCO), Verena Gimmy (GER), Franziska Friedrich (GER), Leontine Petit (a)

80 – Tandi McCallum, Rachael Goodall (ENG), Diksha Dagar (IND), Emie Peronnin (FRA), Amandeep Drall (IND)

81 – Hazel Macgarvie (SCO), Moa Folke (SWE), Isabella van Rooyen (a), Kelsey Nicholas, Julie Berton (FRA), Romy Meekers (NED), Nikki Hofstede (NED)

82 – Ainil Bakar (MYS), Emilia Tukiainen (FIN), Nadia van der Westhuizen, Kim Turgut (a)

83 – Celine Karlung (NOR), Brittney-Fay Berger, Alexandra Bonetti (FRA)

84 – Tara Griebenow



PHOTO: Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher opened up a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Investec South African Women’s Open at Steenberg Golf Club; credit Tristan Jones | LET