Macnab keeps lead at Waterfall City Tournament of Champions

Waterfall City Tournament of Champions is supported by Attacq and WCMC

GAUTENG, Johannesburg, 5 June 1016 – Caitlyn Macnab, the past season’s R&A Rookie of the Year on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, heads the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions supported by Attacq and WCMC by one shot over a quality field going into Sunday’s final round at Royal Johannesburg.

Macnab heads the field on five under par following her third round of 70 and is one shot clear of the Sunshine Tour’s 2025/26 Fortress Rookie of the year, Luis Carrera (65), and recent winner Justin Walters (70).

Macnab started Saturday’s third round on Royal Johannesburg’s East Course with four birdies over the first six holes and led by three shots at the turn. However, a double-bogey on the 10th hole and bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes wiped away her lead. But her birdie on the 18th took her clear again.

“I got off to a good start which was ideal as I was hitting the ball well. Then I went into a bit of wobble in the middle of my round but managed to turn it around by finishing with a birdie. All in all, I am happy with the day. Going into the final day with a lead is always a positive, I am grateful to be in the position, and I am hungry to keep fighting tomorrow” Macnab said.

Carrera made his charge with a strong front nine featuring two eagles on his way to the lowest round of the day.

And Walters played his way into contention for a possible second title after winning the SunBet Challenge-Sun Boardwalk tournament two weeks ago.

“This tournament is quite unique – playing nine holes twice is different,” said Walters.

“It’s quite tricky, especially with the mixed nature of the event and the use of different tees. It is however nice to have the change. I am enjoying it. I played really well when I won the SunBet Challenge at Humewood, but this week I wouldn’t say that I have been playing great. It’s been solid but I haven’t been able to piece it all together on a day as yet. It’s been a bit of a mental struggle the whole week. You have to stay patient out there and I have been able to do that reasonably well.”

“The final round will be key to take advantage of the par-fives, but overall the backbone of the course is holes one-through-five, or 10-through-14. If you can play those holes solid and take a run at the par-fives you can compete. That will be my goal and then knock in a few birdies.”

Deon Germishuys (68), Altin van der Merwe (68), Herman Loubser (69) and Gabrielle Venter (71) are tied for fourth place on three under par, only two shots behind Macnab.

SCORES

211 – Caitlyn Macnab 68 73 70

212 – Luis Carrera 71 76 65

212 – Justin Walters 72 70 70

213 – Deon Germishuys 72 73 68

213 – Altin van der Merwe 74 71 68, Herman Loubser 71 73 69, Gabrielle Venter 72 70 71

214 – Jacques Kruyswijk 76 72 66

214 – Malcolm Mitchell 74 71 69, Joe Sullivan 75 68 71

215 – Samuel Simpson 72 73 70

215 – Danielle du Toit 69 75 71, Kyle De Beer 70 71 74

216 – Christiaan Burke 75 76 65

216 – Daniel van Tonder 73 74 69, Pieter Moolman 71 72 73

217 – Gerhard Pepler 71 73 73

217 – Cara Gorlei 69 74 74

218 – Jaco Prinsloo 72 76 70

218 – Jean Hugo 72 74 72, Warwick Purchase 73 73 72

219 – Doug McGuigan 72 76 71

220 – Haydn Porteous 73 79 68

220 – Nobuhle Dlamini 72 78 70

222 – Oliver Bekker 76 71 75

223 – Tandi McCallum 74 74 75

223 – Austin Bautista 75 73 75

224 – Nikhil Rama 79 77 68

226 – Lisa Coetzer 76 78 72

226 – Nadia van der Westhuizen 81 69 76, Charlotte Millard 74 75 77

235 – Jannie Botha 77 77 81

236 – Joshua Koekemoer 83 80 73

Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists