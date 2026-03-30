Dominant Van Der Westhuizen wins ABSA Ladies invitational

ROYAL JOHANNESBURG GOLF CLUB, 28 March 2026 – – Nadia van der Westhuizen powered her way to a dominant ABSA Ladies Invitational win at Royal Johannesburg on Saturday, securing her fourth Sunshine Ladies Tour title by seven strokes.

Van Der Westhuizen closed with a 66 to win on 17 under par, with fellow South African Jordan Rothman in second place on 10 under following her final round of 69.

“I am extremely happy about this title. I was leading from the first day, so I am very happy with the result,” Van Der Westhuizen said.

Van Der Westhuizen had the perfect start to Saturday’s final round, opening with an eagle and two birdies over the first four holes.

“It was a bit of a stressful morning, but I started with the eagle and just kept on pushing from there. As soon as I made that eagle I relaxed a little bit, but kept pushing and turned in four-under after the first nine holes. There were a lot of positives as I committed to playing aggressive golf,” she said.

It has not been the easiest tournament with a lot of time lost on the opening day due to bad weather, resulting in Van Der Westhuizen having to play 32 holes on Friday. She is now looking forward to a well-deserved rest.

“I am really excited to have a bit of a break now and spend some time with family and friends as it has been a tough three days. I am however excited about the rest of the season coming up.”

The Sunshine Ladies Tour now heads into the co-sanctioned tournaments with the Ladies European Tour, beginning at Randpark Golf Club for the Joburg Ladies Open that will take place from 16-19 April.

SCORES

199 – Nadia van der Westhuizen 65 68 66

206 – Jordan Rothman 66 71 69

207 – Louisa Carlbom (SWE) 68 70 69

208 – Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 66 73 69

208 – Caitlyn Macnab 72 66 70

209 – Verena Gimmy (GER) 66 73 70

209 – Chloe Salort (FRA) 69 69 71, Romy Meekers (NED) 66 72 71

210 – Cara Gorlei 71 72 67

211 – Elina Saksa (FIN) 67 74 70

211 – Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 71 70 70, Tereza Melecka (CZE) 69 68 74, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 69 68 74

212 – Jess Baker (BRI) 71 72 69

212 – Andrea Bergsdottir (ISL) 74 69 69, Kaiyuree Moodley 74 69 69, Ellie Gower (ENG) 69 73 70, Zane Kleynhans 70 71 71

213 – Anna Backman (FIN) 69 73 71

213 – Emie Peronnin (FRA) 71 71 71

214 – Mayka Hoogeboom (NED) 74 69 71

214 – Lorna McClymont (SCO) 74 69 71, Gabrielle Venter 70 74 70, Louise Duncan (SCO) 69 72 73, Doris Chen (TPE) 66 73 75

215 – Stacy Bregman 70 73 72

215 – Annabel Wilson (NIR) 70 73 72, Ffion Tynan (WAL) 70 74 71, Kiera Floyd 71 71 73, Louise Rydqvist (SWE) 69 75 71, Danielle du Toit 70 70 75

216 – Charlotte Liautier (FRA) 73 71 72

216 – Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) 71 73 72

217 – Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 74 71 72

217 – Lucie Malchirand (FRA) 73 72 72

218 – Ashley Chow (CAN) 71 71 76

218 – Cara Ford 70 74 74, Thalia Martin (ENG) 74 71 73, Bobbi Brown 74 71 73

219 – Sophie Witt (GER) 69 74 76

219 – Michelle Forsland (NOR) 72 72 75, Rosie Belsham (ENG) 72 72 75

220 – Ivanna van der Merwe 72 72 76

220 – Theresa de Bochdanovits (GER) 75 70 75

224 – Claire Minter (ZIM) 73 72 79

Missed the cut:-

146 – Michaela Vavrova (SVK) 67 79

146 – Nina Pegova (WHT) 71 75

147 – Zethu Myeki 76 71

147 – Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 74 73, Charlotte Millard (a) 74 73, Lois Lau (FRA) 73 74

148 – Symone Henriques 74 74

148 – Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 75 73, Kajal Mistry 78 70, Lora Assad 75 73, Ariane Klotz (FRA) 72 76, Rebecca Earl (ENG) 72 76, Hulda Gestsdottir (ISL) 74 74, Michaela Fletcher 74 74

149 – Tiffany Arafi (SUI) 75 74

149 – Laura Beveridge (SCO) 71 78, Kesha Louw (a) 71 78, Anais Meyssonnier (FRA) 74 75, Hannah Karg (GER) 74 75, Bronwyn Doeg 73 76

150 – Naom Wafula (KEN) 77 73

150 – Demi Flanagan 72 78, Tandi McCallum 75 75, Gala Dumez (FRA) 73 77, Mia Eales-Smith (ENG) 74 76

151 – Linn Wiberg (SWE) 75 76

151 – Hanna Tauber (GER) 77 74, Kelsey Nicholas 76 75, Lenanda Nel 74 77, Maegan Webster (a) 73 78, Ellen Hume (ENG) 77 74, Chiara Horder (GER) 75 76

152 – Sofie Bringner (SWE) 75 77

152 – Hester Sicking (NED) 76 76, Gia Raad (a) 76 76, Lianna Bailey (ENG) 74 78

153 – Chante van Zyl 78 75

153 – Canice Screene (IRL) 79 74

154 – Elina Nummenpaa (FIN) 76 78

156 – Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 79 77

156 – Megan Dennis (ENG) 75 81, Lindi Coetzee 78 78, Kaylah Williams 79 77

157 – Taylor White (SCO) 78 79

159 – Clara Pietri (SUI) 78 81

160 – Tara Baglione 81 79

160 – Kim de Klerk 78 82

162 – Ellandri van Heerden 85 77

163 – Cheslyn Jacobs (a) 84 79

164 – Leontine Petit (FRA) 85 79

167 – Ouname Mhotsha (BOT) 85 82

167 – Lynette Fourie 81 86

WDN – Shawnelle de Lange 80 WDN

WDN – Ekaterina Malakhova (WHT) 79 WDN, Kaylee Webster (a) 81 WDN, Crizelda Terblanche 94 RTD, Shannon Butler (a) 73 RTD

Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists