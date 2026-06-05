Macnab and De Beer lead field into weekend of Waterfall City Tournament of Champions
GAUTENG, Johannesburg, 5 June 1016 – It’s a fitting Sunshine Tour and Sunshine Ladies Tour tie at the top of the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions supported by Attacq and WCMC leaderboard, with Kyle de Beer and first round leader Caitlyn Macnab heading the field on three under par.
It was another challenging day on Royal Johannesburg’s East Course, with Macnab, The R&A Rookie of the Year on the Sunshine Ladies Tour this past season, settling for a second round of one-over-par 73 and De Beer joining the lead with a round of one-under 71.
Gabrielle Venter and Justin Walters, a recent winner on the Sunshine Tour, are only one shot adrift at the halfway mark on two under par following their respective second rounds of 70.
The mixed tournament is played on a nine-hole composite course around the famed East Course, and which brings with it a unique approach.
“It’s an exciting format – pretty fast paced,” said Macnab. “I’m going to stick to my gameplan and try and execute the shots that I want to hit and try and have some fun. I know the results will follow. I am really looking forward to the rest of the tournament.”
De Beer heads into the weekend on the back of 10 top-10 finishes on the Sunshine Tour to date, the most recent of which was only two weeks ago at the SunBet Challenge-Sun Boardwalk tournament.
“It’s an absolute privilege to be playing this week. I’m even more happy that I’m playing some good golf along with that. The tournament is amazing and it’s really cool to be playing in a mixed tournament on the same golf course. I’m really enjoying it,” he said.
“The course was pretty brutal today. Even in normal conditions it’s still quite a test, and it has just become a bit of a beast. It’s nice to have a week where you have to really fight for every birdie and every par. It’s a nice change and I’m enjoying it. Going into the weekend, being in a good position off the tee is going to be huge and you will have to capitalise when you hit one close. I’m really looking forward to the challenge that the weekend will present,” De Beer said.
SCORES
141 – Kyle De Beer 70 71
141 – Caitlyn Macnab 68 73
142 – Gabrielle Venter 72 70
142 – Justin Walters 72 70
143 – Joe Sullivan 75 68
143 – Pieter Moolman 71 72, Cara Gorlei 69 74
144 – Gerhard Pepler 71 73
144 – Herman Loubser 71 73, Danielle du Toit 69 75
145 – Altin van der Merwe 74 71
145 – Malcolm Mitchell 74 71, Samuel Simpson 72 73, Deon Germishuys 72 73
146 – Warwick Purchase 73 73
146 – Jean Hugo 72 74
147 – Oliver Bekker 76 71
147 – Daniel van Tonder 73 74, Luis Carrera 71 76
148 – Jacques Kruyswijk 76 72
148 – Austin Bautista 75 73, Tandi McCallum 74 74, Doug McGuigan 72 76, Jaco Prinsloo 72 76
149 – Charlotte Millard 74 75
150 – Nadia van der Westhuizen 81 69
150 – Nobuhle Dlamini 72 78
151 – Christiaan Burke 75 76
152 – Haydn Porteous 73 79
154 – Jannie Botha 77 77
154 – Lisa Coetzer 76 78
156 – Nikhil Rama 79 77
163 – Joshua Koekemoer 83 80
Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists
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