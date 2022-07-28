Saluting Mandy Adamson

The Sunshine Tour, Sunshine Ladies Tour and Women’s Professional Golf Association (WPGA) are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of professional Mandy Adamson, who succumbed to cancer on 26 July 2022.

Adamson enjoyed a highly successful career as one of South Africa’s leading women professionals both locally and internationally. She was also a respected coach and a devoted servant to the growth of the game.

Adamson was a three-time South African Women’s Amateur champion and won multiple amateur titles before turning professional in 1994. Amongst her many professional achievements were three South African Women’s Open Championships.

“We’re devastated to have lost not only an incredibly gifted professional who did so much for the growth of women’s professional golf in South Africa, but also a wonderful human being who touched so many lives through her passion for the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time,” said Barbara Pestana, Executive Director of the WPGA.

Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “Mandy was an incredible professional who at one time dominated South African women’s golf. She was highly respected for not only her ability to play the game but also to coach it, which she loved. Mandy will be deeply missed by all of us in the South African golf community.”