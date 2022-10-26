Casandra Alexander lifts her maiden title at Houghton Golf Club

HOUGHTON GOLF CLUB – The popular Standard Bank Pro-am Series returned to Gauteng with the sixth tournament of the fast-growing series being played at Houghton Golf Club recently following two months of touring places like the North West, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Newly married Casandra Alexander lifted her maiden title of the series on a sojourn from campaigning on the Ladies European Tour in spectacular fashion.

Having posted a one over par 73 in the first round to trail the joint leaders, Bonita Bredenhann and Nadia van der Westhuizen (-4), by five shots, her scintillating eight under par second round 64 secured the victory by three shots over eventual joint runners up Nadia van der Westhuizen and Cara Gorlei who both finished on four under par.

Whilst Nadia van der Westhuizen’s credible third runner up finish in a row sees her remaining in 4th position, it has catapulted her closer to the leaders on the season’s points Order of Merit which Namibia’s Bonita Bredenhann still leads with all to play for with two events remaining.

Series founders and WPGA happy with the series and girls’ development as the 6th tournament goes to Houghton

The sixth tournament of the Standard Bank Pro-Am series teed off at Houghton Golf Club on 9th November 20222 while the series’ golf development programme for girls continues to yield the desired results for the girls and the coaches.

The Standard Bank Pro-Am Series was created by Lifestyle Golf in association with the WPGA and aims to drive the development of female players at the grassroots level and empower talented professional female golfers by creating opportunities for more playing time. The Series, now in its second season has a national presence with events being hosted in different provinces, has had a phenomenal impact on women’s golf in SA! Boasting prize funds of R600k per event thanks to Standard Bank’s investment and sponsorship, the Houghton event takes place from the 25 – 27 Oct and will kickstart with a 1-day Pro-am event followed by a 2-day pro tournament. The field has an international flair along some of the country’s best female pro golfers in action competing for a prize purse of R600k.

The points Order of Merit is stacking up to an exciting season ending finale at Randpark in December with the eventual winner taking home an additional R150k courtesy of Standard Bank.

STANDARD BANK GOLF DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME:

Lifestyle Golf in association with the WPGA have successfully accomplished grassroots golf development in 4 nodes of the country namely, Eastern & Western Cape and Gauteng (Orange Farm and Serengeti).

Lifestyle Golf – Jenny Havenga said “These programmes are designed with longevity in mind so, hopefully, we can successfully retain most of these children within the golfing environment in some shape or form. We thank the WPGA for the work their coaches are doing with these girls and we thank our sponsor Standard Bank for making all this possible.”

“Some of our golf development girls will have an opportunity to display what they’ve learnt at Houghton, says Barbara Pestana from the Women’s Professional Golf Association. It’s been very rewarding recruiting young girls who have shown great potential and passion for the game. Thanks go to Standard Bank for creating the opportunity for grassroots level exposure and training which is much needed within the women’s game. Continuity is key so we also try and ensure follow through which is vital for the growth and development aspect of women’s golf.”

The girls are between the ages of six and 17, a perfect age for them to learn new skills and behaviours. The Golf Development Programme supports the objectives of the Standard Bank Pro-Am series, which, amongst others, is to introduce as many young girls to golf as possible, equipping them for any role within the golfing landscape.