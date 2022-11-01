First of the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series to be held at Mount Edgecombe

ETHEKWENI– The 7th Standard Bank Pro-Am Series for 2022 goes to Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, the resort famous for golf will be the attraction and place to be on 09 & 10 November, bringing SA’s top lady professionals and a few international entries, competing for a prizefund of R600 000. The Series has created huge excitement going national this year and thanks to Standard Bank’s investment into womens golf and golf development in SA.

The event kickstarts with a Pro-am event of over 100 players and the format of play i.e 3 amateurs and 1 lady pro is exciting and affords amateur golfers the opportunity to network and receive professional tips from SA’s best lady pro’s. The 2nd day is followed by lady pros competing for a prizefund of R600 000.

“Thank you to Standard Bank for affording SA lady professional golfers the opportunity to hone their skills further and to develop into world-class golfers,” said Jenny Havenga of Lifestyle Golf, founder and promoter of the series and the accompanying Golf Development Programme. “That is why we stage these world-class events; to give them proper platforms to compete at a high level for a real income. We know there are great golf courses in this country and we are just so proud to be able to associate ourselves with these great clubs and institutions.

“Our main objective, is to introduce girls to this sport, so they can continue the legacy these pros are creating now.”

Currently topping the 2022 Standard Bank Order Of Merit is Nambia’s Bonita Bredenhann on 724 points with Tandi McCallum in hot pursuit on 677 points closely followed by Lindi Coetzee (662), Nadia van der Westhuizen (598) and Ivanna Samu (493).

The race is still wide open and the final top five players will be battling it out for the R500 000 Order of Merit prize pot with the added incentive for winning the OOM being R150 000 courtesy of Standard Bank. As the excitement mounts there is still plenty to play for at the penultimate event of the Series.

“The lady professionals have excelled in their performances this year, now in the second season the The Standard Bank Pro-am Series has seen a vast improvement from local talent which bodes well for the future of women’s golf both nationally and internationally. Progressively we see how the scores are improving, thanks to Standard Bank for making this all possible” said Barbara Pestana from the Women’s Professional Golf Association.

“At Standard Bank, we believe that growth in women’s golf has evolved tremendously and already showcases some of the highest talent on offer in South Africa. This is a sport where commitment, perseverance and the right opportunities matter more than who is stronger or faster. We know that it should be about the quality of the golf. That is why we are backing South African women’s golf and giving them more platforms to succeed because we believe that: ‘Great golf, is great golf’ regardless of who is playing,” comments Schalk Kotze, Head of Affluent Clients at Standard Bank.

The Grande finale, the Standard Bank Pro-Am Invitational, to be played at Randpark Golf Club for the second successive year this year, will take place from 5 – 7 Dec boasting a prizefund of R750K.