Randpark – Standard Bank Pro-am Series Grand Finale

JOHANNESBURG – The Grand Finale Standard Bank Pro-Am series tournament to be played in Gauteng this year – the 8th and final event of the series and season– the anticipation of who will prevail and be crowned as the 2022 Order of Merit winner’ is palpable.

Randpark – Firethorn course in Gauteng will host the final tournament of the Standard Bank Pro-am series– a sign of growth given that the second season’s events were played nationally, 4 events were played in Gauteng and 1 each in the North West, Western & Eastern Cape and KZN provinces.

The girls have stepped up and shown inspirational and thrilling golf this season. The competitiveness of the Standard Bank Pro-am Series has allowed the SA lady professional golfers the opportunity to hone their skills and improve their match temperament to perform at the highest level. This has also exemplified the objectives of the series, which are in part, to provide a platform for young professional women golfers, and top SA amateurs, to compete against their more experienced counterparts early on in their careers as consistently as possible while introducing more to the game of golf.

The Standard Bank Invitational consists of a 3-day tournament schedule 5 – 7 Dec at Randpark GC. Day 1 Pro-am Invitational – qualifiers – winners of the Previous ’22 Pro-am events and Standard Bank heads and guests. Day 2 and Day 3 – Pro only tournament – lady pros competing for a prize fund of 750K and the Order of Merit prize purse for the year of 500K. (

Tandi Mc Callum is the current Order of Merit leader on 927 points with Namibia’s Bonita Bredenhann in hot pursuit on 899 points followed by Lindi Coetzee on 694, Nadia van der Westhuizen on 650, Larissa du Preez on 564 and Ivanna Samu on 546 points.

The top 5 players on the final 2022 Standard Bank Pro-am Series Points Order of Merit will qualify for the OOM prize fund with the winner receiving R150k, Second R125k, Third R100k, Fourth R75k and fifth R50k.

“We are very excited to host our 2nd season grand finale event in Gauteng” said Jenny Havenga, founder and promoter of the Standard Bank Pro-am Series and Standard Bank Golf Development Programme

“One of our main objectives is to drive and champion the growth of women’s golf in South Africa, from developmental stages through to professional levels. Our sponsor, Standard Bank have been of great support and the game is growing. Our host venue Randpark- Firethorn is a championship golf course and a true test of golf, and I’m sure we’re going to see some great golf”. said Jenny Havenga

We have already seen in tournaments that there is great competition in the series; we saw how Nadia van der Westhuizen fought back at Serengeti to end up losing by two. We saw how brilliantly Isabella van Rooyen played in Cape Town and how consistent Bonita Bredenhann has been not to mention Tandi’s Mc Callum’s rise to the winners circle multiple times. Lindi Coetzee is always there or thereabouts and Casandra Alexander’s “come from behind” finish at Houghton was simply outstanding.

Whether they’ll be playing for the final breakthrough win, or order of merit placings or the prestige of being the winner of the Standard Bank Pro-Am Invitational tournament here; there will be a lot to play for.

Our golf development programme is also doing great things in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, in Orange Farm as well as at Serengeti. With approximately 100 young girls under The Standard Bank Golf Development programme at the end of the 2nd season we are seeing great results and progress from these young learners” said Barbara Pestana from the Women’s Professional Golf Association.