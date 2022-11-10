Tandi McCallum secures her third win in the Standard Bank Pro-Am 2022
MOUNT EDGECOMBE – The ever-successful Standard Bank Pro-am Series ventured into another new province with the penultimate tournament of the unique series being played on the Woods Course at Mount Edgecombe Country Club on the picturesque KZN north coast recently. This marks the fifth province to stage an event in the series.
As with most coastal areas the weather can pose challenges and KZN did not disappoint as play got underway on schedule after some much-needed heavy rainfall in the days leading up to the event.
This did however result in the course playing longer with little to no run on the ball which could be seen as an advantage to the longer hitters.
Tandi McCallum secured her third win of the Series despite having been three over par after four holes before she boarded the birdie train. Gains on the 5th and 9th holes with one further drop shot on the 8th saw her complete the front nine holes on two over par.
As the train reached top speed McCallum only needed 30 strokes to complete the back nine with further birdies on the 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th and 17th holes to sign for a -3 total of 67. Another solid performance from Namibia’s Bonita Bredenhann saw her finish joint runner up alongside Lora Assad on one over par 71.
As the series draws to a close the order of merit race is building up to an exciting climax and although Bredenhann has been the most consistent player in the series so far she now finds herself 28 points behind McCallum who tops the standings.
The series now heads back to Gauteng for the grand finale which will take place on The Firethorn Course at Randpark Golf Club from the 5th – 7th December.
The Latest News
First of the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series to be held at Mount Edgecombe
ETHEKWENI– The 7th Standard Bank Pro-Am Series for 2022 goes to Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, the resort famous for golf will be the attraction and place to be on 09 & 10 November, bringing SA’s top lady professionals and a few international entries, competing for...
Casandra Alexander lifts her maiden title at Houghton Golf Club
HOUGHTON GOLF CLUB – The popular Standard Bank Pro-am Series returned to Gauteng with the sixth tournament of the fast-growing series being played at Houghton Golf Club recently following two months of touring places like the North West, Western Cape and the Eastern...
St. Francis win ends Bredenhann’s 11-year wait for professional title
ST. FRANCIS BAY – Namibian professional golfer, Bonita Bredenhann says she is relieved to have ended her 11-year wait for a professional victory and that her one-stroke victory over Nadia van der Westhuizen in the Standard Bank Pro-Am series event held at St. Francis...