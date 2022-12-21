Casandra Alexander wins the Standard Bank Pro-am Invitational
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 19 – The Standard Bank Pro-am Series ’22 – hosted 8 prestigious events which were played nationally, with 4 events played in Gauteng and the North West, Western & Eastern Cape and KZN provinces hosting 1 event each.
The season saw inspirational and thrilling golf. The Series, which is in the second season, ended on a high note with Casandra Alexander (nee Hall) winning the Standard Bank Pro-am Invitational on a brilliant score of -11 for the two rounds. Runner-up Michelle Leigh recorded her best tournament finish to date on -3 whilst Stacy Bregman added to the excitement by holing out her second shot for an eagle on 18 to join Lara Weinstein tied for 3rd place.
Tandi McCallum’s rise to the winners circle multiple times culminated in her winning the 2022 Standard Bank Order of Merit taking home an additional 150k, with runner-up Bonita Bredenhann winning 125K, Lindi Coetzee winning 100k for 3rd, Nadia van der Westhuizen winning 75K for 4th place and Ivanna Samu winning 50K for 5th place. A huge vote of thanks goes to Standard Bank for their extreme generosity, not only in monetary value but for making a real difference in the lady professionals’ daily lives.
“Our title sponsor, Standard Bank have been of great support and the game is certainly growing in South African Women’s golf. Thank you to Standard Bank for 2 wonderful successive years of sponsorship said Jenny Havenga founder and promoter of the Standard Bank Pro-am Series and Standard Bank Golf Development Programme. “We look forward to finalizing our proposed schedule for 2023 and providing more playing opportunities for our local lady professionals and up and coming amateurs.”
The Standard Bank golf development programme is doing great things in the Eastern and Western Cape, in Orange Farm as well as at Serengeti under the tutelage of WPGA accredited coaches. With approximately 100 young girls in The Standard Bank Golf Development programme at the end of the 2nd season we are seeing great results and progress from these young learners” said Barbara Pestana from the Women’s Professional Golf Association.
For more information: Standard Bank Pro-Am Invitational and the Standard Bank Golf Development Programme, contact Lifestyle Golf – Jenny Havenga.
