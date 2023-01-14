Former No 1-ranked amateur Venter joins pro ranks
South Africa’s former top-ranked Gabbi Venter has elected to turn professional and will make her maiden pro start on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge presented by Sun International, at Gary Player Country Club on February 1st.
Aged just 18, Venter is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from GolfRSA’s Elite Squad system and will compete on the local Sunshine Ladies Tour before turning her attention to Europe.
Armed with great power off the tee and delicate touch around the greens, Venter racked up four wins in 2022, including the prestigious St Andrews Junior Ladies Open and the GolfRSA flagship Nomads SA Girls Championship titles.
“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me get to this important stage in my career,” she said. “A special thank you goes out to GolfRSA, which has provided guidance, playing opportunities and a solid foundation to fulfil my dream of becoming a professional golfer.”
Venter will be managed by Butler Bell Sports.
