Garcia battles hard to share 11th in Aramco Team Series-Singapore

SINGAPORE, 19 March 2023 – Nicole Garcia battled hard on Saturday for her share of 11th place in the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series-Singapore at Laguna National Golf Club.

Garcia, who co-led going in to the final round at seven-under, started with an early birdie on the second hole, but she made four bogeys and a double during the rest of the round. She made two more birdies as she carded a three-over 75.

Meanwhile, France’s Pauline Roussin was racing away to an eight-under-par 64 to storm to her second Ladies European Tour title by four shots from American Danielle Kang, who signed off with a four-under 68.

World number one Lydia Ko finished third on 10-under, five strokes off the pace, after she closed with a 66.

Casandra Alexander had a two-under 70 to finish up on one-over and Kaleigh Telfer struggled to a three-over 75 in the final round to join Alexander in a share of 28th.

India’s Aditi Ashok continues to lead the way at the top of the standings in the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol with 1,210 points.

Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino, following her runner-up finishes in the Joburg Ladies Open and Investec South African Women’s Open, held on for second place with 777.33 points, while Roussin shot to third with 569 points.

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai is fourth (545.19), England’s Lily May Humphreys, who won the 2023 Investec Order of Merit, is fifth (532) and England’s Alice Hewson is sixth (513.83). Garcia sits at No 18 on 239.86 and Alexander rounds out the top 20 with 211.50 points.

SOURCE: Mike Green | www.satourgolf.co.za