Garcia breaks into World Top 200

SINGAPORE, 21 March 2022 – South Africa’s Nicole Garcia’s good performance in the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series-Singapore last week has seen her move inside the world’s top 200 in the latest Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Garcia led for two of the three rounds, and battled hard for her eventual share of 11th, and that gave her a nine-place boost to 192nd. The resulting nine-spot boost sees the Sunshine Ladies Tour winner join Ashleigh Buhai, Paula Reto and Lee-Anne Pace inside the world’s top 200, joining Lee-Anne Pace, Paula Reto and Ashleigh Buhai.

The big climber inside South Africa’s top 10 was rookie Kaleigh Telfer – again – who was up 48 places to 522nd this week after her 613-place jump last week. She leapfrogged Stacy Bregman to become the sixth-best South African player according to the rankings.

Casandra Alexander moved up to 261st and remains number five on the list of South Africa’s top 10.

Buhai was up one place to 15th despite not playing, and ahead of the resumption of the LPGA Tour season at the LPGA Drive On Championship this week.

Reto was up two to 51st, and she too will play in Arizona this week.

SOUTH AFRICAN TOP 10

Ashleigh Buhai 15 (up 1)

Paula Reto 51 (up 2)

Lee-Anne Pace 149 (up 1)

Nicole Garcia 192 (up 9)

Casandra Alexander 261 (up 5)

Kaleigh Telfer 522 (up 48)

Stacy Bregman 532 (down 10)

Kiera Floyd 654 (down 5)

Nadia van der Westhuizen 655 (down 2)

Lejan Lewthwaite 818 (down 7)

SOURCE: Mike Green | www.satourgolf.co.za