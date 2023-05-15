Buhai takes 3rd in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY, 15 May 2023 – Ashleigh Buhai’s closing two-under-par 70 on Sunday saw her finish just outside the play-off in third place in the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.

Buhai’s performance came with four bogeys too, as she made six birdies to move to 10-under-par for the tournament. That was three strokes out of the play-off between Minjee Lee of Australia and Korea’s Jin Young Ko, which was won by Ko. Buhai finished two shots clear of Hae Ran Ryo of Korea in fourth place, with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, Aditi Ashok of India and American Angel Yin in a share of fifth on seven-under.

“I hit it so well today,” said Buhai. “You know, it’s hard to say, but I guess I’m disappointed with third place. I hit a lot of good putts that just didn’t drop, so I can’t really say that it was a cold putter. But I think very proud of still the way I played. To make six birdies in the conditions today when I look back is pretty good.”

It was the 2023 Investec South African Women’s Open champion’s fourth top-10 of the season as she seeks to build on a stellar 2022. “I know that when it all comes together I’m going to have a chance to win again,” she said. “I’ve got to stay patient and not reinvent the wheel, and I know what I am doing is right and I just need to trust the process.”



Written by Mike Green | www.satourgolf.co.za