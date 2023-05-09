Standard Bank Pro-Am Series returning in 2023

Johannesburg, 08 May 2023 – The stage is set for the return of the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series, held in association with Lifestyle Golf and the Women’s Professional Golf Association (WPGA) of South Africa. This year’s series will be hosting various tournaments lined up at some of the finest golf clubs in the country where women golfers will battle it out on the greens for the ultimate grand prize.

The Standard Bank Pro-Am Series 2023 will consist of seven Pro-Am events with the first event consisting of a 1-day Pro-am event followed by a 2-day pro tournament taking place in KZN at the Cotswold Downs Golf & Country Estate from 29 to 31 May. The remaining tournaments will take place in the following months at golf clubs in the Eastern & Western Cape, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga provinces, with the final flagship tournament being held at one of the top ten golf courses in South Africa, Blair Atholl Golf course in Lanseria.

Designed with the intent of taking women’s golf in SA to the next level, the Pro-Am Series empowers talented female golfers. “Standard Bank is once again delighted to be sponsoring these prestigious events,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, Head of Brand and Marketing, Consumer & HNW Clients at Standard Bank.

“We are committed to investing in the future of women’s golf, and through our sponsorship of tournaments across various provinces, our goal is to provide more opportunities for playing time, ultimately enabling golfers to hone their skills even further.”

The Pro-Am golf development programme, which runs concurrently with the series, will also go ahead again this year. Launched in 2021 by Lifestyle Golf in association with the WPGA alongside the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series supports the objectives of the Pro-Am series by introducing young girls to the sport.

“Driving the development and growth of female players at all levels assists in equipping them for future roles within the golfing and business environments, and this in turn will benefit societal and economic development,” says Kabelo Makeke, Standard Bank’s Head of Consumer & HNW Clients in SA.

The Pro-Am golf development programme is fast becoming a wide-reaching national programme. Thanks to Standard Bank, Lifestyle Golf in association with the WPGA have successfully accomplished grassroots golf development in three nodes of the country over the past two years, namely the Eastern and Western Cape and Gauteng (Orange Farm and Serengeti). A new golf development area will be launched in May 2023 on the Gauteng West Rand.

“This series is about more than just golf,” added Jenny Havenga of Lifestyle Golf, Founder, and promoter of the series and golf development programme. “It’s about building the nation and connecting professionals with corporate companies. It is also about making golf more accessible to women of all ages, giving our local lady pro’s playing time and ultimately the opportunity to perform on the international arena.

“We are grateful to Standard Bank for recognising our passion for the development of female golfers from a young age. Their investment is integral in assisting us in our collective mission of making a difference and growing women’s golf. We would also like to thank the WPGA for their passion and professionalism as well as the fantastic progress we have made.”

“As Africa’s largest bank by assets, we are proud to be able to bring this initiative to life,” Makeke continues. “. In addition to enabling growth within the sport, it also gives women and girls the opportunity to forge professional careers for themselves in the golf industry.”



Disclaimer

The information set out in this document is general in nature and is not intended as advice. The views and opinions expressed in this document are for information purposes only and Standard Bank makes no representation and assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of the information, or whether it meets your needs, and such information is subject to change without notice. We recommend that you seek independent professional advice before any commitment is made.