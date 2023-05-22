Top 10 for Alexander in Aramco Series Florida

22 May 2023

WPGA News-331 - Casandra-Alexander - Aramco Series Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, 22 May 2023 – Sunshine Ladies Tour winner Casandra Alexander carded her second successive three-over-par 75 on Sunday to finish in a share of 10th in the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series-Florida at Trump International in West Palm Beach.

Alexander overcame two double-bogeys on the front nine on her way to her final-round score, also making four birdies and a bogey in a roller-coaster start to the day. She had two more bogeys on the homeward nine as she moved to four-over-par for the tournament.

In the end, she was six shots behind the winner, Carlota Ciganda of Spain, who closed with a one-over 73 to hold off Klara Davidson Spilkova of the Czech Republic by one.

Lee-Anne Pace also had a closing 75, and she finished in a share of 28th on seven-over-par. Nicole Garcia had her second successive 78 to finish, and she was on 14-over in a share of 58th.

 
Written by Mike Green | www.satourgolf.co.za

The Latest News

Buhai takes 3rd in Founders Cup on LPGA Tour

Buhai takes 3rd in Founders Cup on LPGA Tour

May 23, 2023

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY, 23 May 2023 - Ashleigh Buhai’s closing two-under-par 70 on Sunday saw her finish just outside the play-off in third place in the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. Buhai’s performance came...

read more
Buhai takes 3rd in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

Buhai takes 3rd in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

May 15, 2023

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY, 15 May 2023 - Ashleigh Buhai’s closing two-under-par 70 on Sunday saw her finish just outside the play-off in third place in the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. Buhai’s performance came...

read more
See all news ...

Recent Posts

Copied!