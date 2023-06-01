Tandi does it again! 3x Winner in 2022 and Order of Merit Winner 2022

GOLF – LIFESTYLE GOLF – STANDARD BANK PRO-AM SERIES COTSWOLD DOWNS

DURBAN, 01 June 2023 – South African female professional Tandi McCallum makes her win a memorable display of great golf after what was not her best start on day 1. After being outside the top 10 on day 1 and, in unpleasant weather conditions at the beginning and the end of the round, it goes to show what experience and determination can produce.

Shooting even par, Isabella van Rooyen was leading after a challenging first day with a tight top ten leader board with KZN’s local pro, Brittney-Fay Berger lying tied second with Kelsey Nicholas at +2. The greens were fast and carefully placed pin positions made this remarkable golf course a challenge for even the experienced players, testing their driving skills with cleverly placed bunkers and penalty areas adding to the challenge.

After day 1 it was Larissa du Preez positioned tied 6th with Kaylan Boshoff, Kim de Klerk, previous winner Nadia van der Westhuizen and former SA number one amateur Gabrielle Venter chasing the leaders. The back nine on the final day did not disappoint with the lead changing hands numerous times making for a thrilling finish. At the end of regulation play it was Larissa du Preez and Tandi McCallum who managed to jointly finish one stroke clear of the rest of the field.

The resultant playoff produced the outright winner, after a remarkable second shot from McCallum which left her putting for eagle, deciding to go big and not layup, as du Preez did.

“Playing in the playoffs I was nervous,” said du Preez. “I was playing my game and trying to be calm. I am happy and I played well this week. The course was spectacular, I was struggling a bit with my putting, but my drives and iron shots were great, so I am really happy with my game.”

It was no easy victory, but McCullum set the target and waited in the clubhouse for the last four three balls to complete their rounds.

McCallum was just hoping and happy if she was going to end up in the top 8. “It has been a city of two tales here,” said McCallum after her win,” because yesterday’s golf course was a bit more scorable and I did not capitalize on it. I chalked up lots of bogeys with no birdies, and at the end of the day I ended up outside of the top 10. Today I just had to try and shoot the best round I could, knowing that the course was going to be more difficult, with overnight rain and more rain forecasted, I just had to try and shoot as close as I could to level par because the course is extremely difficult. Thankfully I managed to shoot one over par. The leader board kept rotating on the back nine so on the 16th hole I decided that I was not going to look anymore. I was going to try to finish as strong as I could and get into the clubhouse and see what transpired. As I watched, the girls were just dropping shots. Getting into the playoff was very unexpected but nevertheless I am ecstatic that I won the opening event. It’s a great way to start the season and I look forward to the rest. Next month is at Royal Cape, a course which I love, so I can’t wait to play it.”

The tournament carried a purse of R600 000, The next tournament in the series will be held at Royal Cape in the Western Cape from 13-15th June, as the series establishes a national footprint. The Eastern Cape and Gauteng are the other two provinces that will be visited this season in what is a clear ambition to grow the series.



Founded by Lifestyle Golf in partnership with the Women’s Professional Golf Association of South Africa, the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series promotes women’s golf in the country while developing talent for a future in the game of golf.