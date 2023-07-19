19-year-old Gabbi Venter Triumphs at at Humewood Golf Club

GOLF – LIFESTYLE GOLF – STANDARD BANK PRO-AM SERIES – HUMEWOOD GOLF CLUB

Port Elizabeth, 20th July 2023 – In a sensational display of skill and determination, Gabbi Venter, the 19-year-old golf prodigy from Bloemfontein, secured her first-ever Standard Bank Pro-Am Series title at the iconic Humewood Golf Course.

Having recently turned professional earlier this year, Venter’s victory showcased her immense potential and tenacity as she battled against the unforgiving elements, including strong south-easterly winds, torrential rain, and bone-chilling temperatures during the two days of the tournament.

“I am delighted even though I did leave a few putts out there. Round one was tough, it rained consistently, and it only stopped for about two holes, but day two was better.”

Asked what she thought of the Standard Bank Pro-am Series “I am loving it. It’s a good place to find your feet. It’s not only 6 events at the beginning of the year but every month we can play another Standard Bank Pro-am series event.” Asked how much of a step up it is for her from being an amateur, Venter replied, “This is a big dream come true, more playing time and getting more experience”.

A long list of accomplishments, of the former number one amateur in SA, include winning the Nomads SA girls Strokeplay, the St. Andrews ladies match play as well as representing South Africa on multiple occasions helped prepare Venter for her impressive win.

The Standard Bank Pro-Am Series continues to attract top golfers, and the 2023 Humewood edition was no different. Runner-up and former Eastern Province golfer, Tara Griebenow, had the following to say,” I am very happy with my performance today. The conditions were slightly better on day 2 with challenging pin placements which reflected a little on our scores whilst the course played completely differently today compared to day 1.”

Asked what she thought of the Standard Bank Pro-am Series. “It’s honestly been amazing. It’s changing our lives. Without this series, we wouldn’t be able to improve and would come back next year at the same level and it gives us the opportunity to improve and hopefully we can get to play overseas and get more opportunities to play there. We are all truly very grateful for what Standard Bank does for us.’

After a + 5 on the first day, Venter approached the new day with a new putting skill recently coached and with these skills, she managed a -2 on day 2 that resulted in her winning score.

It was a consistent changing of scores between the top 5 as the ladies battled it out on the only true links golf course in South Africa. But Venter remained undeterred amidst the trying conditions and found herself locked in a fierce battle for the great win. The final stretch of the tournament proved to be an edge-of-the-seat affair, with Venter displaying maturity beyond her years. Her strategic shot selection and steely resolve set her apart from the rest of the pack, despite facing enormous pressure from the chasing players.

As she sunk the final putt on the 18th green, Venter’s face lit up with a mix of jubilation and relief. Her aggregate scorecard displayed a level of consistency that was remarkable under the challenging circumstances, ultimately sealing her well-deserved victory.

She expressed her gratitude to the organizers, sponsors, and followers who cheered her on throughout the tournament.

With her first Standard Bank Pro-Am Series victory under her belt, Venter is destined for a promising future in professional golf. As she continues to hone her skills and gain experience, one thing is for certain, Gabbi Venter’s name is one to watch as she grows in her golf career, and her journey has only just begun.

The tournament carries a purse of R600 000 for the event. The next tournament in the series will be held at Houghton Golf Club in Gauteng from 1-3 August 2023. As the series establishes a national footprint, KZN, Western Cape, Gauteng, and Limpopo are the other provinces that will be visited this season in what is a clear ambition to grow the series. Founded by Lifestyle Golf in partnership with the Women’s Professional Golf Association of South Africa, the series promotes women’s golf in the country while developing talent for a future in the game of golf.