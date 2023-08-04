Isabella Van Rooyen claims 2nd Victory after tense play-off against Zethu Myeki

GOLF – LIFESTYLE GOLF – STANDARD BANK PRO-AM SERIES – HOUGHTON GOLF CLUB

Houghton, Gauteng, 4 August 2023 – In the unpredictable world of golf, one thing remains certain: the battle for victory never truly ends until the final putt drops into the hole.

Zethu Myeki appeared poised to seize the prestigious ‘W’ in regulation play, but the game of golf had other plans as the 18th hole unfolded. Displaying extraordinary putting prowess, Myeki nearly secured her triumph over Isabella Van Rooyen, who admirably maintained composure and discipline. However, fate had different intentions as a nerve-wracking playoff ensued from the 18th hole.

Myeki’s fortunes took a turn when an unfortunate bunker shot carried her ball over the green, leaving Van Rooyen with a comfortable putt for a safe par, ultimately clinching her second victory of the Standard Bank Pro-am series for 2023, ending with an impressive -1 score for the tournament.

Reflecting on her performance in the 2023 Standard Bank Pro-Am Series, Isabella Van Rooyen shared her thoughts, stating, “My first nine, I did not play my best golf. I made some dumb bogeys, but during the second nine, I steadily built my lead. The greens were rolling beautifully, and my caddy provided excellent club selections.”

When asked about her current form, she confidently responded, “The hard work I’ve put in is paying off, and playing professionally has been an invaluable learning experience. My new coach has also contributed significantly to my game’s improvement.”

Acknowledging the significance of the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series, Van Rooyen remarked, “It’s amazing what these events offer us in terms of playing opportunities during the winter. For professional players, having more tournaments to participate in is crucial, especially if you aspire to join the Ladies European Tour or enter Q-School at the end of the year. The Standard Bank Pro-Am Series has been a tremendous help.”

With a share of the R500,000 prize purse on offer for the Order of Merit on top of each event’s prize pool of R600,000, Isabella Van Rooyen emphasized her focus on consistency and maintaining momentum throughout the tournament. She expressed satisfaction with her mindset, a vital aspect contributing to her rise to the top of the Order of Merit for the 2023 season.

Commenting on the challenging Houghton course, Zethu Myeki shared, “Houghton is a very good course, but the greens are extremely difficult—nothing here is straight; everything seems to turn. I am truly grateful to Standard Bank for creating these opportunities because, without these events, we would not have such a platform on which to compete.”

The event witnessed another spectacular moment when Siviwe Duma aced the 7th hole with a perfect shot, adding to the excitement and memorable plays.

For amateurs, the Standard Bank Series offers an excellent opportunity to participate as invited players, learn from skilled professionals, and gain invaluable experience. Kaiyuree Moodley secured another victory in the amateur section as she prepares for her upcoming season in American College golf in North Carolina.

Asked how things are shaping up with the Standard Bank Pro-am Series, Barbara Pestana from the WPGA of South Africa replied, “It demonstrates and proves the point of what Standard Bank’s contribution is achieving, by giving the girls the opportunity to compete on a regular monthly basis we have witnessed the improvement in both the scores and depth of the players. We are trying to develop women’s golf in SA and it comes at all levels. We need to keep the cycle going and that is exactly what Standard Bank is doing for the lady professionals and for women’s golf in South Africa”

In a ground-breaking move for the world of golf, Jenny Havenga, founder of Lifestyle Golf, had the following to say about launching the Series, “The Standard Bank Pro-am Series’ unique feature of allowing amateur players to tee off alongside professional lady golfers on pro-am days has garnered immense excitement and enthusiasm. It presents an unparalleled chance for amateur golfers to experience the thrill of the game from the perspective of the pros, an opportunity that is both inspiring and transformative.”

The tournament carries a purse of R600 000 for the event. The next tournament in the series will be held at Serengeti from 19-21st September 2023. he series has a national footprint which includes KZN, Western Cape & Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and Limpopo in what is a clear ambition to grow the series. Founded by Lifestyle Golf in partnership with the Women’s Professional Golf Association (WPGA) of South Africa, the series promotes women’s golf in the country while developing talent for a future in the game of golf.