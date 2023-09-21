Nadia dominates penultimate Standard Bank Pro-Am Series at Serengeti

GOLF – LIFESTYLE GOLF – STANDARD BANK PRO-AM SERIES – SERENGETI GOLF & WILDLLIFE ESTATE

Serengeti Golf Estate, Gauteng, 21 September 2023 – In a thrilling two-day golf event at the prestigious Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Nadia van der Westhuizen emerged as the dominant force, securing a remarkable nine-shot victory, the highest margin yet, at the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series.

With just one more event to determine the overall Order of Merit winner for 2023, van der Westhuizen’s stellar performance has propelled her into the spotlight.

The tournament took place under challenging conditions, with gusty winds and a meticulously designed golf course that tested the skills of every participant. Van der Westhuizen seized her opportunity and executed her game plan flawlessly, maintaining her focus and determination throughout the competition. “Playing on home turf had its advantages,” van der Westhuizen said, reflecting on her triumph. “My plan was just to stay calm, do my job and go out there and enjoy it. Day one was very easy for me; I was relaxed and not stressed at all. It was amazing to shoot a remarkable -6 under on the first day. The pressure was on, and it was mine for the taking.”

Van der Westhuizen’s dominant performance left her closest competitors in the dust, with the nearest contenders finishing at level par. She finished the event at an impressive -9, solidifying her place at the top of the leader board. In the race for second place, Bonita Bredenhann and Kiera Floyd engaged in an intense battle. Floyd showcased her phenomenal chipping skills, applying immense pressure on Bredenhann in the pursuit of the runner-up position. Reflecting on her performance, Bredenhann said, “I struggled a bit out there. I tried making some birdies to catch up, but conditions were tough and windy. I have a month to practice hard for the finals, and I’m still contending for the order of merit.”

Floyd, determined for victory, displayed remarkable chipping skills on challenging slopes and unleashed magnificent long drives in her quest for second place. Despite some unfortunate shots, she managed to join Bredenhann in the chase for the runner-up position. Asked about her satisfaction with her performance, Floyd stated, “My putting was not there, and I had some struggles with ball striking, but walking away with second place is always a good day.” She emphasised the learning experience of playing alongside two seasoned professionals in her three-ball group, noting that it made her aware of the level she needs to attain. She plans to take it day by day, preparing rigorously for the final event and dedicating herself to practice. The Standard Bank Pro-Am Series, after hosting seven challenging courses under various demanding conditions, is seen as instrumental in preparing these professional lady players for international golf competitions. Many participants now feel ready to take on Q-School, viewing it as an opportunity to try and launch their careers internationally. The Standard Bank Pro-Am Series has created a significant platform for South African female golf professionals, offering monthly competitive events with substantial prize pools to help them gain invaluable experience and recognition in the golfing world.

A ground-breaking move for the world of golf, Jenny Havenga, owner of Lifestyle Golf, in partnership with the Women’s Professional Golf Association of South Africa, launched the highly anticipated Standard Bank Pro-am Series that is running in its third year and had the following to say: “The Standard Bank Pro-am Series’ unique feature of allowing amateur players to tee off alongside professional lady golfers on pro-am days has garnered immense excitement and enthusiasm. It presents an unparalleled chance for amateur golfers to experience the thrill of the game from the perspective of the pros, an opportunity that is both inspiring and transformative.” Our vision is to grow women’s golf in South Africa and give our lady pros more and more competitive playing time while earning money.

The next tournament in the series is the finale and will be held at Blair Atholl from November 7–8. The series has a national footprint, which includes KZN, the Eastern & Western Cape, Gauteng, and Limpopo.

Standard Bank – South Africa

#greatgolfisgreatgolf

#proudsupportersofsawomensgolf

Lifestyle Golf #wpga

Cloud9Golf We Women Golf Magazine