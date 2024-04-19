Birdie blitz earns Van Der Westhuizen Joburg Ladies Open lead

JOHANNESBURG, 19 April 2024 – An outstanding round of golf arrived exactly when Nadia van der Westhuizen least expected it as the South African claimed a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club.

Van Der Westhuizen birdied her final five holes during Friday’s second round of five-under-par 68 and leads the field on nine under par in this Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned tournament.

She is one stroke clear of Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, who also signed for a second round of 68. Thailand’s Aunchisa Utama is three shots off the lead following her round of 71.

Van Der Westhuizen’s round surprised even her as she came into this week having missed the cut in three of her previous four tournaments.

“It hasn’t been a great start to my season and this week I just came out to enjoy it and not expect anything at all. I’m just having fun this week and it paid off. I’m grateful that my game is coming together now when the Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned events are here,” she said.

She was two under par for the day through her opening six holes, but then saw that erased with back-to-back bogeys.

“I had a good start but then I was a bit shaky in the middle. It was just a bit of a momentum loss. I didn’t hit a great tee shot on the one hole and then on the next hole I had an unlucky lie. But after that I just tried to stay patient and take it shot by shot. I knew I could make it up again.”

Her self belief was rewarded as she birdied her final five holes for the lead.

“I had a good back nine and finished very well. I didn’t really think about those five birdies. It was just momentum. I’m just going to keep enjoying it over the weekend. It’s a privilege to play here. The golf course is amazing and it’s wonderful to compete with all the Europeans.”

Singapore’s Shannon Tan, currently ranked fourth on the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit, heads into the weekend four strokes off the lead. – Michael Vlismas

SCORES:

137 – Nadia van der Westhuizen 69 68

138 – Chiara Tamburlini (SUI) 70 68

140 – Aunchisa Utama (THA) 69 71

141 – Shannon Tan (SIN) 69 72, Tereza Melecka (CZE) 72 69

142 – Manon De Roey (BEL) 71 71, Laura Fuenfstueck (GER) 69 73

143 – Nicole Garcia 71 72, Verena Gimmy (GER) 69 74, Eleanor Givens (ENG) 71 72, April Angurasaranee (THA) 67 76

144 – Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 73 71, Moa Folke (SWE) 72 72, Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP) 71 73, Kim Metraux (SUI) 70 74, Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 73 71, Hannah Screen (ENG) 70 74, Diksha Dagar (IND) 73 71, Jana Melichova (CZE) 70 74, Laura Sluman (PAN) 75 69

145 – Ana Pelaez Trivino (ESP) 73 72, Sara Kjellker (SWE) 71 74

146 – Lydia Hall (WAL) 70 76, Lee-Anne Pace 74 72, Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 75 71, Gabriella Cowley (ENG) 74 72, Camille Chevalier (FRA) 70 76, Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 69 77, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 74 72, Michelle Forsland (NOR) 71 75, Agathe Sauzon (FRA) 75 71, Tvesa Malik (IND) 71 75, Casandra Alexander 73 73, Teresa Diez Moliner (ESP) 77 69

147 – Nina Pegova (WHT) 77 70, Liz Young (ENG) 70 77, Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 75 72, Maha Haddioui (MAR) 74 73, Tiffany Arafi (SUI) 73 74

148 – Annabell Fuller (ENG) 74 74, Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) 72 76, Brittney-Fay Berger 72 76, Ivanna Samu 76 72, Sara Kouskova (CZE) 75 73, Emma Grechi (FRA) 71 77, Ayako Uehara (JPN) 75 73, Emily Penttila (FIN) 70 78, Katherine Muzi (USA) 75 73

149 – Paz Marfa Sans (ESP) 77 72, Stacy Bregman 72 77, Lora Assad 76 73, Danielle du Toit 75 74, Linnea Johansson (SWE) 75 74, Dorota Zalewaska (POL) 75 74, Virginia Elena Carta (ITA) 73 76, Lauren Walsh (IRL) 73 76

150 – Emily Price (ENG) 73 77, Marta Martin (ESP) 75 75, Laura Beveridge (SCO) 76 74

151 – Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER) 74 77, Hannah Burke (ENG) 81 70, Vani Kapoor (IND) 76 75, Linda Osala (FIN) 73 78, Isabella van Rooyen 71 80, Alice Hewson (ENG) 74 77, Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR) 75 76, Celine Herbin (FRA) 75 76, Leonie Harm (GER) 74 77, Sofie Kibsgaard (DEN) 73 78, Genevieve Ling (MAS) 74 77, Ridhima Dilawari (IND) 73 78

Missed the cut:-

152 – Clara Young (SCO) 74 78, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 76 76, Christine Wolf (AUT) 77 75, Elena Moosmann (SUI) 76 76, Florentyna Parker (ENG) 74 78, Lejan Lewthwaite 78 74, Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 73 79, Maria Hernandez (ESP) 74 78, Georgina Blackman (ENG) 75 77, Cara Gorlei 79 73, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (DEN) 74 78, Tiia Koivisto (FIN) 75 77

153 – Jane Turner (SCO) 75 78, Marta Sanz Barrio (ESP) 79 74, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 78 75, Elin Arvidsson (SWE) 76 77, Lisa Pettersson (SWE) 74 79, Tandi McCallum 76 77, Kiera Floyd 76 77

154 – Ana Dawson (IMN) 75 79, Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) 77 77, Elena Hualde (ESP) 79 75, Corinne Viden (SWE) 76 78

155 – Momoka Kobori (NZL) 74 81, Rosie Davies (ENG) 79 76, Sofie Bringner (SWE) 73 82, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 74 81, Fernanda Lira (MEX) 78 77

156 – Katja Pogacar (SVN) 78 78, Romy Meekers (NED) 80 76, Lauren Taylor (ENG) 76 80, Harang Lee (ESP) 76 80

157 – Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 77 80

158 – Kelsey Macdonald (SCO) 83 75, Gabrielle Venter 84 74

159 – Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 78 81, Gia Raad (a) 76 83, Gemma Clews (ENG) 75 84, Lily May Humphreys (ENG) 80 79, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 81 78

161 – Amy Walsh (AUS) 81 80, Mireia Prat (ESP) 79 82

162 – Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG) 79 83, Julie Boysen Hillestad (NOR) 80 82

164 – Zethu Myeki 82 82

167 – Tara Griebenow 84 83

169 – Felicity Johnson (ENG) 83 86

RTD – Kylie Henry (SCO) 74 RTD, Thalia Martin (ENG) 78 DSQ

Entry to the Joburg Ladies Open was free.