European number one Law makes Investec SA Women’s Open debut

SOMERSET WEST, Western Cape, 24 April 2024 – Ladies European Tour number one Bronte Law will make her debut in the Investec South African Women’s Open at the Erinvale Country & Golf Estate this week and headlines a quality field set to tee off in Thursday’s first round of this €320 000 event.

England’s Law adds to a field which includes five former Investec South African Women’s Open champions with South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace and Tandi McCallum, England’s Alice Hewson, India’s Diksha Dagar and Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord.

Swiss star Chiara Tamburlini is also in the field following her runaway seven-shot victory in the Joburg Ladies Open last week and which has carried her into second place on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit. And Cara Gorlei tees it up as the leading South African on the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Investec Order of Merit in second place.

All of which sets up a highly competitive week for Law’s first appearance in South Africa in this Sunshine Ladies Tour co-sanctioned tournament.

“I’ve always wanted to come to South Africa and I’m really enjoying it so far,” said Law. “It’s always fun to play in national Opens around the world and now I can tick this one off the list. There is also a lot of new young talent playing this week which is great.”

Law has already had one victory and three top-10s on the Ladies European Tour this year and is hoping to continue with that form in the Western Cape this week.

“I really like the golf course and I think it will be a good test. I’m happy with where my game is at and I’ll just go out there this week and continue to push on,” she said.

The Investec South African Women’s Open is the grand finale on the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s current season and a true showcase of the strides made in women’s sport in South Africa. This year’s tournament includes a significant R1 million prize for the first professional to score a hole-in-one on the par-three 12th hole in the final two rounds. It also adds significantly to the City of Cape Town’s showcasing of leading women’s sports events.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the cream of women’s golf from around the world to the Mother City for the 2024 Investec South African Women’s Open,” said Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town.

“This year’s global field promises to put on an unforgettable show and I urge every golf lover in and around Cape Town to make their way to Somerset West at some point over the four days of play to catch some of the live action.

“Not only is hosting this important golf event great for the sport here in Cape Town, and for its development and growth among a new generation of aspiring golf stars, it is also a wonderful opportunity to show our beautiful city and surrounds to the world. And of course, an event of this status means the world to our local economy and the jobs it helps create. We are proud to co-sponsor this flagship golf event, and I wish all the participants a great four days on the beautiful Erinvale fairways.”

Entrance is free for spectators, with free parking at Lourensford Wine Estate. The tournament will also be televised live on SuperSport 213 from Thursday to Sunday. – Michael Vlismas