Course record gives Alexander Jabra Ladies Classic lead

WESTLAKE, CAPE TOWN, Western Cape – South African professional Casandra Alexander signed for a course record eight-under-par 64 to lead the second round of the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Jabra Ladies Classic at Westlake Golf Club on Thursday.

Alexander, the winner of the 2023 Jabra Ladies Classic, bettered the previous women’s course record of 66 and took the lead in this tournament on nine under par overall.

After making the turn in three-under, Alexander rolled in a birdie on the 10thfollowed by an eagle on the 13th, and then further birdies on the 14th and 16th holes for an impressive round.

“It was pretty slow because I just made a few birdies here and there, and then when I made the eagle things started to change a little” she said.

She was also delighted to come through her round bogey free. “It all adds up. Being bogey-free helps that your birdies mean something.”

Fellow South African Lora Assad is well placed just a shot behind Alexander following her second round of 70, with Scotland’s Lorna McClymont on six under after her round of 71.

Defending champion Cara Gorlei had a tough day starting her second round with two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine. She fought back on the back nine, rolling in birdies on the 13th and 17thfor a 74 and a total of four over par, which was enough to make the cut for the final round.

The current Investec Order of Merit leader, Danielle du Toit, did not make the cut after a 75 for a total of five over par.

SCORES

135 – Casandra Alexander 71 64

137 – Lora Assad 67 70

138 – Lorna McClymont (SCO) 67 71

139 – Lucie Malchirand (FRA) 72 67, Sofie Kibsgaard (DEN) 69 70

140 – Kylie Henry (SCO) 73 67

141 – Gabrielle Venter 67 74

142 – Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) 71 71, Bronwyn Doeg 72 70, Demi Flanagan 72 70, Kaiyuree Moodley 66 76

143 – Ivanna Samu 73 70, Harang Lee (ESP) 73 70, Ellie Vorster (CAN) 71 72

144 – Tereza Melecka (CZE) 73 71, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 73 71, Lee-Anne Pace 74 70, Kajal Mistry 71 73

145 – Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 71 74, Hannah Karg (GER) 73 72, Andrea Lignell (SWE) 69 76

146 – Thalia Martin (ENG) 74 72, Tandi McCallum 74 72, Lenanda van der Watt 71 75

147 – Emma Grechi (FRA) 74 73, Elina Nummenpaa (FIN) 75 72, Kiera Floyd 73 74, Lindi Coetzee 74 73, Karoline Lund (NOR) 73 74, Chloe Salort (FRA) 72 75

148 – Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 74 74, Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) 72 76, Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 73 75, Cara Gorlei 74 74, Jane Turner (SCO) 76 72, Nadia van der Westhuizen 76 72, Nina Pegova (WHT) 75 73, Stacy Bregman 72 76, Cara Ford 72 76, Andrea Bergsdottir (ISL) 73 75

Missed the cut:-

149 – Corinne Viden (SWE) 75 74, Zethu Myeki 78 71, Emily Penttila (FIN) 79 70, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 74 75, Florentyna Parker (ENG) 76 73, Danielle du Toit 74 75, Vidhatri Urs (IND) 72 77

150 – Sara Kjellker (SWE) 77 73, Lauren Taylor (ENG) 77 73, Ana Dawson (IMN) 77 73, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 72 78, Chante van Zyl 75 75

151 – Brittney-Fay Berger 74 77, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 76 75, Tara Griebenow 75 76, Marta Perez Sanmartin (ESP) 76 75, Louisa Carlbom (SWE) 75 76, Isabella Deilert (SWE) 73 78, Ananya Garg (IND) 74 77

152 – Louise Duncan (SCO) 77 75, Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 77 75, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 78 74, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 77 75, Abigail O’Riordan (IRL) 75 77, Isabella Holpfer (AUT) 76 76, Nikki Hofstede (NED) 76 76, Shawnelle de Lange 76 76

153 – Anais Meyssonnier (FRA) 76 77, Hannah Arnold (USA) 75 78, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 77 76, Tiia Koivisto (FIN) 73 80

154 – Hayley Davis (ENG) 77 77, Isabella van Rooyen 80 74, Romy Meekers (NED) 78 76, Nayanika Sanga (IND) 76 78, Hanna Tauber (GER) 79 75, Symone Henriques 81 73, Rosie Belsham (ENG) 75 79

155 – Clara Pietri (SUI) 77 78, Emma Falcher (FRA) 79 76, Celina Sattelkau (GER) 77 78, Laura Beveridge (SCO) 76 79

156 – Jessica Bailey (ENG) 78 78

157 – Lize-Mari Prinsloo 80 77

158 – Eloise Healey (ENG) 82 76, Katherine Hollern (USA) 81 77, Jahaanvie Walia (ZAM) 82 76, Michelle Forsland (NOR) 76 82

159 – Chantal Dueringer (AUT) 81 78, Natasha Fear (ESP) 77 82

160 – Carey Dodds 80 80, Shannon O’Dwyer (ENG) 79 81, Paris Hilinski (USA) 82 78

161 – Sophie Witt (GER) 80 81, Tijana Kraljevic 80 81, Selena Costabile (CAN) 84 77, Kim de Klerk 77 84, Linn Wiberg (SWE) 77 84

163 – Kelsey Nicholas 83 80, Chante de Lange 81 82, Claire Minter (ZIM) 81 82

165 – Leontine Petit (FRA) 86 79, Judith van der Voort (NED) 84 81

168 – Katrina Gillum (ENG) 84 84

173 – Vicki Traut (a) 85 88

175 – Amy Fletcher 84 91