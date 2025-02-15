Dlamini hoping to make history in NTT DATA Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt

GEORGE, Western Cape, 15 February 2025 – Nobuhle Dlamini tightened her grip on this year’s NTT Data Ladies Pro-Am and is seeking her own unique place in the history of this tournament as its first multiple champion.

Dlamini – who won the event in 2019 – signed for a second round of 70 on Fancourt’s Montagu course on Saturday to share a one-stroke lead with Norway’s Tina Mazarino on seven under par. Mazarino added a second round of 69 on the Outeniqua.

“It would be such an amazing feeling to win it twice. It’s one of the best tournaments that we get to play. It’s the top players competing for a purse of R2 500 000, so it would be a good win in such a prestigious event,” said Dlamini.

South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace, also a previous champion of the tournament, is one shot behind on six-under-par for the tournament following her second round of 68 on the Montagu. Spain’s Harang Lee will also start the final round on six under after her round of 69 on the Montagu.

But Dlamini is drawing on the memories of her 2019 triumph as she seeks to close out a win on Sunday.

“I still have that feeling, that winning feeling. I didn’t strike the ball as well as I did yesterday, but overall I think I did well. I need to go and hit some balls on the driving range to try and figure it out as I need to feel comfortable for the final round. But I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve got another opportunity to come back stronger. I’m still leading and I’m happy with that.”

The final round will be played on the Montagu course.

SCORES

137 – Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 67 70, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 68 69

138 – Harang Lee (ESP) 69 69, Lee-Anne Pace 70 68

139 – Danielle du Toit 69 70

141 – Verena Gimmy (GER) 73 68, Romy Meekers (NED) 69 72, Emily Penttila (FIN) 72 69

142 – Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 77 65

143 – Nadia van der Westhuizen 72 71

144 – Ellie Vorster (CAN) 71 73, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 75 69, Cara Gorlei 72 72, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 69 75

145 – Florentyna Parker (ENG) 69 76, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 70 75, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 72 73, Hayley Davis (ENG) 72 73

146 – Ivanna Samu 68 78, Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 73 73, Nina Pegova (WHT) 74 72, Gabrielle Venter 74 72

Missed the cut:-

148 – Tandi McCallum 77 71, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 73 75, Ariane Klotz (FRA) 74 74

149 – Lindi Coetzee 68 81, Jane Turner (SCO) 75 74, Ana Dawson (IMN) 73 76

150 – Symone Henriques 78 72, Lauren Taylor (ENG) 73 77

151 – Isabella van Rooyen 76 75, Kaiyuree Moodley 80 71

152 – Tereza Melecka (CZE) 79 73, Stacy Bregman 74 78, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 77 75

154 – Zethu Myeki 77 77, Kiera Floyd 77 77

155 – Tara Griebenow 80 75, Kylie Henry (SCO) 78 77

156 – Kelsey Nicholas 76 80, Brittney-Fay Berger 78 78

157 – Louise Duncan (SCO) 83 74

158 – Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 80 78

159 – Michelle Forsland (NOR) 79 80

