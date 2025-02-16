Du Toit claims dramatic playoff victory in NTT DATA Ladies Pro-Am
GEORGE, Western Cape, 16 February 2025 – Danielle du Toit stared down seasoned champion Lee-Anne Pace to claim her maiden Sunshine Ladies Tour win in a playoff on Fancourt’s Montagu course on Sunday during the NTT Data Ladies Pro-Am.
Du Toit carded a five-under par 67 final round to take her to 10-under and secure the tournament lead. Pace then birdied the par five 18th hole with a final round score of four-under-par 68 to draw level on 10-under for the tournament and to force the playoff.
Du Toit then birdied the first playoff hole to secure her breakthrough win on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.
“Going up against Lee-Anne Pace, Nobuhle (Dlamini) and all those players you have to put a low round together but I had already played a bogey-free round on the first day, so I was going out there to try and replicate that and hopefully make a few more putts.
“I clubbed up a little bit and then proceeded to push it 10 meters straight over the flag. I think the most never-wrecking shot was the last putt downhill right to left. I am just super stoked it went in.”
Norway’s Tina Mazarino finished her final round with a level-par 72 and seven-under par for the tournament to claim the third position. Nobuhle Dlamini – who led the tournament for the first two rounds – had a disappointing two-over par 74 final round to finish tied fourth with England’s Florentyna Parker.
SCORES
206 – Danielle du Toit 69 70 67, Lee-Anne Pace 70 68 68
209 – Tina Mazarino (NOR) 68 69 72
211 – Florentyna Parker (ENG) 69 76 66, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 67 70 74
212 – Emily Penttila (FIN) 72 69 71
213 – Verena Gimmy (GER) 73 68 72, Cara Gorlei 72 72 69
214 – Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 75 69 70, Harang Lee (ESP) 69 69 76
215 – Romy Meekers (NED) 69 72 74, Nadia van der Westhuizen 72 71 72
216 – Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 73 73 70
217 – Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 72 73 72
219 – Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 70 75 74
220 – Nina Pegova (WHT) 74 72 74, Ellie Vorster (CAN) 71 73 76, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 69 75 76
222 – Hayley Davis (ENG) 72 73 77
223 – Gabrielle Venter 74 72 77
225 – Ivanna Samu 68 78 79
231 – Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 77 65 89
Missed the cut:-
148 – Tandi McCallum 77 71, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 73 75, Ariane Klotz (FRA) 74 74
149 – Lindi Coetzee 68 81, Jane Turner (SCO) 75 74, Ana Dawson (IMN) 73 76
150 – Symone Henriques 78 72, Lauren Taylor (ENG) 73 77
151 – Isabella van Rooyen 76 75, Kaiyuree Moodley 80 71
152 – Tereza Melecka (CZE) 79 73, Stacy Bregman 74 78, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 77 75
154 – Zethu Myeki 77 77, Kiera Floyd 77 77
155 – Tara Griebenow 80 75, Kylie Henry (SCO) 78 77
156 – Kelsey Nicholas 76 80, Brittney-Fay Berger 78 78
157 – Louise Duncan (SCO) 83 74
158 – Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 80 78
159 – Michelle Forsland (NOR) 79 80
In 2013 the WPGA formed a partnership with the Sunshine Tour which resulted in the successful launch of the Sunshine Ladies Tour in 2014 and the partnership continues to this day. The WPGA has controlling rights of all Women’s Professional Golf events events hosted in South Africa and control over the Women’s Tour.
