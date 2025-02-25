Maiden winner Malchirand ready to ‘do what she does best’ at Jabra Ladies Classic

WESTLAKE, CAPE TOWN, Western Cape, 25 February 2025 – French professional Lucie Malchirand heads into this week’s Jabra Ladies Classic at Westlake Golf Club ready to build on her maiden victory on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, which has opened up a wealth of opportunities for her in South Africa.

Malchirand joins a quality field at Westlake that includes defending champion Cara Gorlei, seasoned South African professional Lee-Anne Pace who has had a strong start this season with two top-five finishes in the last two weeks, and South Africa’s Casandra Alexander who has a runner-up finish this season already.

Malchirand broke through with a win in last week’s Standard Bank Ladies Open hosted by The City of Cape Town, which she says has opened up a full Sunshine Ladies Tour season for her to take advantage of.

“I now have four upcoming events on the Sunshine Ladies Tour as well as the two LET co-sanctioned tournaments that I need to be ready for. So I’ll keep practising hard and do what I know best so that I can do my best for the rest of the tournaments,” she said.

Malchirand is the second maiden winner on this year’s series following Danielle du Toit, who claimed her maiden Sunshine Ladies Tour title at the NTT DATA Ladies Pro-Am earlier in February.

The French golfer said there was very little time to celebrate her victory this past weekend as she is focused on this week’s Jabra Ladies Classic.

“The win was a big one for me. It meant a lot. I now have so many things that I will be celebrate when I return home after the season,” she said.

Romy Meekers from The Netherlands, who has had two top-10 finishes on this year’s Sunshine Ladies Tour, will also be at Westlake chasing the R1 million in total prize money on offer this week.