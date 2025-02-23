Malchirand wins wire-to-wire in Standard Bank Ladies Open hosted by The City of Cape Town

DURBANVILLE, CAPE TOWN, Western Cape. 23 February 2025 – France’s Lucie Malchirand spoiled herself in her birthday week by winning her maiden Sunshine Ladies Tour title at the Standard Bank Ladies Open hosted by The City of Cape Town at Durbanville Golf Club on Saturday.

Malchirand – who celebrated her 22nd birthday during the second round of the tournament – closed with a level-par 72 to finish on 12 under par, four shots clear of South Africa’s Casandra Alexander and Romy Meekers from The Netherlands who tied for second place on eight under par for the tournament.

“I’m really happy. It’s amazing to win my first tournament of the season. It means that I’m starting well and I’m really proud of myself. It’s been tough since I turned pro so this win means a lot,” she said.

Malchirand turned professional in 2021 shortly after winning the Ladies Italian Open as an amateur, but this week’s victory is her first professional win since joining the Ladies European Tour.

“Today was really stressful. I made two birdies at the start and I was two under after the first eight holes. I wasn’t under pressure at all. Then I made one bogey and then another bogey so I had to talk to myself to keep on going.”

Malchirand says she enjoyed the excitement of the final round.

“I had a great fight with Casandra Alexander at the end. It was nice. I enjoyed it,” said Malchirand.

South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace finished tied fourth with Czech Tereza Melecka on seven under par. Pace narrowly lost in a playoff to Danielle du Toit during last weekend’s NTT DATA Ladies Pro-Am, which kicked off the 2025 Sunshine Ladies Tour season.

The third tournament on this year’s Sunshine Ladies Tour, the Jabra Ladies Classic, will be played at Westlake Golf Club from 26-28 February.

SCORES

204 – Lucie Malchirand (FRA) 64 68 72

208 – Romy Meekers (NED) 72 67 69, Casandra Alexander 70 68 70

209 – Lee-Anne Pace 71 70 68, Tereza Melecka (CZE) 71 68 70

210 – Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) 68 71 71

211 – Sofie Kibsgaard (DEN) 74 68 69, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 67 70 74

213 – Emie Peronnin (FRA) 72 72 69, Emily Penttila (FIN) 73 68 72

214 – Kiera Floyd 72 73 69, Nadia van der Westhuizen 72 73 69, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 73 68 73

215 – Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 74 71 70, Andrea Bergsdottir (ICE) 75 69 71, Florentyna Parker (ENG) 75 71 69, Harang Lee (ESP) 71 72 72, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 71 70 74

216 – Chloe Salort (FRA) 71 74 71, Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) 74 70 72, Lorna McClymont (SCO) 69 74 73

217 – Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 73 73 71, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 73 71 73, Stacy Bregman 72 74 71

218 – Michaela Fletcher 70 75 73, Kaiyuree Moodley 70 73 75

219 – Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 71 76 72, Danielle du Toit 71 76 72

220 – Louisa Carlbom (SWE) 74 72 74, Lenanda van der Watt 75 71 74, Celina Sattelkau (GER) 76 71 73

221 – Andrea Lignell (SWE) 73 71 77, Cara Gorlei 75 69 77, Hayley Davis (ENG) 72 70 79, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 71 76 74, Symone Henriques 74 73 74

222 – Natasha Fear (ESP) 73 74 75

223 – Karoline Lund (NOR) 71 75 77, Verena Gimmy (GER) 71 75 77, Cara Ford 68 78 77, Isabella van Rooyen 74 73 76

Missed the cut:-

148 – Ana Dawson (IMN) 75 73, Nina Pegova (WHT) 73 75, Hanna Tauber (GER) 72 76, Marta Perez Sanmartin (ESP) 72 76, Elina Nummenpaa (FIN) 72 76, Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 76 72

149 – Gabrielle Venter 73 76, Kylie Henry (SCO) 72 77, Demi Flanagan 74 75, Bronwyn Doeg 74 75, Emma Grechi (FRA) 77 72

150 – Judith van der Voort (NED) 77 73, Brittney-Fay Berger 76 74, Louise Duncan (SCO) 76 74, Tandi McCallum 75 75, Kelsey Nicholas 75 75, Claire Minter (ZIM) 78 72

151 – Zethu Myeki 76 75, Lauren Taylor (ENG) 78 73, Ivanna Samu 77 74, Emma Falcher (FRA) 74 77

152 – Tara Griebenow 79 73, Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 74 78, Ellie Vorster (CAN) 76 76, Jessica Bailey (ENG) 76 76, Anais Meyssonnier (FRA) 75 77, Laura Beveridge (SCO) 77 75

153 – Yolanda Duma 77 76, Corinne Viden (SWE) 78 75, Shannon O’Dwyer (ENG) 75 78, Sara Kjellker (SWE) 74 79

154 – Linn Wiberg (SWE) 78 76, Shawnelle de Lange 79 75, Jane Turner (SCO) 80 74, Lora Assad 78 76, Kajal Mistry 77 77, Selena Costabile (CAN) 76 78, Isabella Deilert (SWE) 74 80

155 – Chante van Zyl 80 75, Larissa Du Preez 81 74, Vicki Traut (a) 80 75, Rosie Belsham (ENG) 74 81, Thalia Martin (ENG) 78 77

156 – Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 82 74, Kim de Klerk 81 75

157 – Lindi Coetzee 82 75, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 78 79, Jahaanvie Walia (ZAM) 77 80, Paris Hilinski (USA) 79 78

158 – Abigail O’Riordan (IRL) 77 81

159 – Chantal Dueringer (AUT) 79 80, Leontine Petit (FRA) 80 79, Tiia Koivisto (FIN) 76 83

160 – Hannah Arnold (USA) 82 78, Clara Pietri (SUI) 79 81, Lize-Mari Prinsloo 78 82, Eloise Healey (ENG) 82 78, Isabella Holpfer (AUT) 84 76

162 – Carey Dodds 83 79, Francesca Cuturi 81 81

164 – Michelle Forsland (NOR) 79 85, Chante de Lange 84 80, Kayla van der Merwe (a) 85 79

168 – Lee-Ann van der Merwe (a) 87 81

WDN – Nikki Hofstede (NED) 81 WDN