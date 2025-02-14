New mom Dlamini has extra motivation to lead the Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt

GEORGE, Western Cape, 14 February 20125 – Nobuhle Dlamini capitalised on perfect weather conditions during the first round of the NTT DATA Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt on Friday and secured the lead in the first event on this year’s Sunshine Ladies Tour with a five-under-par 67.

The 33-year old Dlamini – a former champion of this event – opened her tournament on the Outeniqua course and carded seven birdies, five of which came on the back nine and which played as her first nine. She dropped two shots in her round.

This week’s tournament is played over 54 holes on two different courses including Fancourt’s Outeniqua and Montagu.

South Africa’s Lindi Coetzee and Ivanna Samu join Tina Mazarino from Norway as her nearest challengers on four-under-par 68.

Germany’s Helen Kreuzer, a winner on last year’s Sunshine Ladies Tour, as well as Danielle du Toit, England’s Florentyna Parker, Romy Meekers from The Netherlands and Spain’s Harang Lee are all two shots off the lead. Defending champion Kylie Henry from Scotland opened with a disappointing 78.

Dlamini is making her return to the Sunshine Ladies Tour after becoming a mother, and said parenthood has given her a new perspective on the game.

“I love the game, but it’s not everything anymore. It doesn’t make me so angry anymore because I may get upset on the golf course and when I get home my 16-month baby boy just puts a smile on my face and I’m happy. So definitely, I’m much more relaxed on the course, and I have something to play for now – there is extra motivation.”

Dlamini said her first round was especially enjoyable as all the memories from her win in 2019 came flooding back.

“I had a good day. I hit the ball really well with lots of good shots, and I read the putts well, so I’m quite happy with my game. The course is playing well and the weather is perfect, so I had to take advantage,” she said.

“I love this whole set-up. The golf courses at Fancourt are all beautiful. We’re playing Montagu in the second round and it’s also a lovely golf course which I enjoy. I love the greens at Montagu. I putted well at Outeniqua and I think if I can take the momentum onto the Montagu I might actually come in with a good score there as well. But I’ll take it one shot at a time. I’m feeling good about it.”

This year marks the transition from what was formerly the Dimension Data Pro-Am to the rebranded NTT DATA Pro-Am, with the first ladies tournament taking place in 2014.

SCORES

67 – Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ)

68 – Tina Mazarino (NOR), Lindi Coetzee, Ivanna Samu

69 – Danielle du Toit, Helen Kreuzer (GER), Florentyna Parker (ENG), Romy Meekers (NED), Harang Lee (ESP)

70 – Lee-Anne Pace, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA)

71 – Ellie Vorster (CAN)

72 – Nadia van der Westhuizen, Pasqualle Coffa (NED), Hayley Davis (ENG), Cara Gorlei, Emily Penttila (FIN)

73 – Ana Dawson (IMN), Lauren Taylor (ENG), Verena Gimmy (GER), Alexandra Swayne (ISV), Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR)

74 – Ariane Klotz (FRA), Nina Pegova (WHT), Gabrielle Venter, Stacy Bregman, Jane Turner (SCO)

75 – Kelsey Nicholas, Carolin Kauffmann (GER)

76 – Isabella van Rooyen

77 – Kiera Floyd, Emie Peronnin (FRA), Zethu Myeki, Tandi McCallum, Vanessa Knecht (SUI)

78 – Kylie Henry (SCO), Brittney-Fay Berger, Symone Henriques

79 – Michelle Forsland (NOR), Tereza Melecka (CZE)

80 – Bonita Bredenhann (NAM), Tara Griebenow, Kaiyuree Moodley

83 – Louise Duncan (SCO)

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. Visit us at nttdata.com.