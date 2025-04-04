Alexander makes her move in Joburg Ladies Open

JOHANNESBURG, 4 April 2025 – South Africa’s Casandra Alexander had no sooner taken the lead in the Joburg Ladies Open when the second round was suspended for the day after another heavy downpour rendered the Modderfontein Golf Club course unplayable.

The suspended first round had to be completed on Friday morning, and Alexander was one shot off the lead of England’s Mimi Rhodes. Alexander then started her second round strong with birdies at the first and third holes to take the lead on nine under par, one clear of Rhodes.

But a waterlogged course after more heavy rain meant the second round will have to be completed on Saturday, with 80 golfers in the field of 132 still out on the course. The round will resume at 08:00 on Saturday, with the third round set to tee off one hour after the completion of the second round.

Alexander, though, has handled the tough conditions superbly and made a strong move towards a maiden Ladies European Tour title as she flies the South African flag in this tournament.

Iceland’s Alexandra Swayne also took advantage on Friday and climbed to five under par overall with three holes to play.

And France’s Agathe Laisne produced a sublime round of six-under-par 67 to climb to two under overall.

“It rains a lot in France so I’m used to these conditions. I like it. It’s different. I also made a lot of putts and hit 17 greens in regulation which helped,” said Laisne.

But for most of the field it was a challenging day.

“There’s two aspects to playing in weather like this. The first is how the rain affects the flight of your golf ball and things like how your ball rolls on the greens. You never have a constant speed on the greens. Then you have the challenge of keeping everything dry. It’s a logistical nightmare for a golfer and caddie,” said South Africa’s Danielle du Toit, who is on three over par for the tournament through two holes of her second round.

SCORES (incomplete):

-9 – Casandra Alexander 66 (-2) [3]

-8 – Mimi Rhodes (ENG) 65 (Par) [5]

-5 – Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 71 (-3) [15], Alice Hewson (ENG) 69 (-1) [3], Lauren Walsh (IRL) 68

-4 – Smilla Tarning Soenderby (DEN) 68 (+1) [16], Sofie Bringner (SWE) 70 (-1) [5], Shannon Tan (SIN) 67 (+2) [2], Kajsa Arwefjall (SWE) 69

-3 – Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 72 71, Chloe Williams (WAL) 71 72, Sara Kouskova (CZE) 70 (Par) [3], Lydia Hall (WAL) 70 (Par) [1], Harang Lee (ESP) 70, Anna Zanusso (ITA) 70, Klara Davidson Spilkova (CZE) 70, Blanca Fernandez (ESP) 70

-2 – Agathe Laisne (FRA) 77 67, Amy Taylor (ENG) 71 73, April Angurasaranee (THA) 74 70, Moa Folke (SWE) 72 (-1) [5], Sara Byrne (IRL) 72 (-1) [5], Anna Huang (CAN) 73 (-2) [5], Chiara Tamburlini (SUI) 70 (+1) [4], Helen Briem (GER) 72 (-1) [4], Bronte Law (ENG) 71 (Par) [3], Kim Metraux (SUI) 71 (Par) [2], Nuria Iturrioz (ESP) 71 (Par) [1], Kelsey Bennett (AUS) 71, Alessia Nobilio (ITA) 71, Tandi McCallum 71

-1 – Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (AUS) 70 75, Ellinor Sudow (SWE) 71 74, Sofie Kibsgaard (DEN) 72 73, Aunchisa Utama (THA) 72 73, Mayka Hoogeboom (NED) 75 70, Momoka Kobori (NZL) 72 73, Kylie Henry (SCO) 70 75, Brianna Navarrosa (USA) 73 (-1) [17], Ayako Uehara (JPN) 72 (Par) [17], Laura Beveridge (SCO) 72 (Par) [5], Lee-Anne Pace 73 (-1) [5], Teresa Toscano (ESP) 72 (Par) [5], Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 71 (+1) [5], Celine Herbin (FRA) 70 (+2) [4], Stacy Bregman 72 (Par) [4], Diksha Dagar (IND) 71 (+1) [3], Eleanor Givens (ENG) 73 (-1) [3], Verena Gimmy (GER) 72, Alessandra Fanali (ITA) 72, Kiera Floyd 72

Par – Gabrielle Venter 71 75, Romy Meekers (NED) 72 74, Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) 71 75, Megan Dennis (ENG) 73 73, Pranavi Urs (IND) 70 (+3) [15], Marta Martin (ESP) 73 (Par) [5], Hannah Burke (ENG) 71 (+2) [4], Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR) 74 (-1) [2], Pia Babnik (SVN) 73

Missed the cut:-

+1 – Lisa Pettersson (SWE) 78 69, Thalia Martin (ENG) 73 74, Elena Moosmann (SUI) 73 (+1) [16], Lucie Malchirand (FRA) 74 (Par) [16], Tina Mazarino (NOR) 75 (-1) [15], Laura Fuenfstueck (GER) 72 (+2) [2], Emma Spitz (AUT) 75 (-1) [1], Annabell Fuller (ENG) 73 (+1) [1]

+2 – Anna Magnusson (SWE) 74 74, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 71 77, Tereza Melecka (CZE) 74 74, Kaiyuree Moodley 74 74, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (DEN) 75 73, Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 71 (+4) [15], Michelle Forsland (NOR) 71 (+4) [15], Nastasia Nadaud (FRA) 75 (Par) [5], Liz Young (ENG) 75 (Par) [1], Maria Hernandez (ESP) 76 (-1) [1], Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 75, Carmen Alonso (ESP) 75, Nina Pegova (WHT) 75

+3 – Lauren Taylor (ENG) 73 76, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 80 69, Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 74 75, Hayley Davis (ENG) 76 73, Nadia van der Westhuizen 76 73, Hannah Screen (ENG) 72 77, Amelia Garvey (NZL) 76 73, Cara Gainer (ENG) 76 (Par) [4], Danielle du Toit 77 (-1) [2], Perrine Delacour () 76, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 76

+4 – Sarah Schober (AUT) 74 76, Emily Penttila (FIN) 73 77, Florentyna Parker (ENG) 72 78, Ginnie Ding (HKG) 73 77, Natacha Host Husted (DEN) 75 (+2) [15], Aline Krauter (GER) 74 (+3) [3], Cara Gorlei 77 (Par) [1], Nikki Hofstede (NED) 77, Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 77

+5 – Avani Prashanth (IND) 77 74, Agathe Sauzon (FRA) 74 77, Ariane Klotz (FRA) 79 72, Ana Pelaez Trivino (ESP) 78 (Par) [5], Lily May Humphreys (ENG) 77 (+1) [5], Daniela Darquea () 77 (+1) [2], Maha Haddioui (MAR) 78 (Par) [1]

+6 – Annabel Wilson (NIR) 75 77, Lora Assad 75 77, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 75 (+4) [16], Jane Turner (SCO) 76 (+3) [16], Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER) 76 (+3) [5], Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG) 77 (+2) [5], Trichat Cheenglab (THA) 78 (+1) [3], Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP) 79

+7 – Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 74 79, Chiara Noja (GER) 77 76, Ivanna Samu 75 78, Gia Raad (a) 77 (+3) [16]

+8 – Brittney-Fay Berger 78 76, Rosie Davies (ENG) 80 (+1) [1]

+9 – Camille Chevalier (FRA) 76 79, Billie-Jo Smith (ENG) 76 79

+10 – Johanna Wrigley (SWE) 77 79, Tvesa Malik (IND) 77 79

+11 – Ana Dawson (IMN) 80 77

+12 – Lindi Coetzee 79 79

+14 – Yolanda Duma 78 82, Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 80 80, Isabella van Rooyen 79 (+8) [17]

RTD – Annabel Dimmock (ENG) 73 RTD

Press release by Michael Vlismas