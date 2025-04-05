Alexander ready to set up a Rhodes block in battle for Joburg Ladies Open glory

JOHANNESBURG, 5 April 2025 – South Africa’s Casandra Alexander heads into the final day of the Joburg Ladies Open just three shots off the lead of England’s Mimi Rhodes, who is chasing back-to-back victories at Modderfontein Golf Club.

By the end of a second round played over two days because of the heavy rain and subsequent delays, Alexander signed for a 71 and a tournament total of nine under par. Ireland’s Lauren Walsh also finished the day on nine under with a 69. Rhodes is at the top of the leaderboard on 12 under par following her second round of 69.

The bad weather has meant this Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned event has been reduced to 54 holes.

Alexander had played three holes of her second round on Friday before the suspension of play, and was going along well with two birdies in that stretch. She returned on Saturday morning and, after a delayed start because of more rain, picked up birdies at holes five and 15. But it was a double bogey on the 17th, where she hit into the hazard, that slowed her progress.

“I didn’t hit a great tee shot there and got lucky to have a shot at the pin. I caught it a little heavy and because it’s wet the ball just doesn’t carry, and there you go. The greens were really slow today. It was tough to get the pace right because it was changing all the time with the rain, and then they would speed up when it was dry. But we’re still in the running and will have an interesting final day,” said the South African, who is hunting her maiden title on the Ladies European Tour.

Rhodes is looking for back-to-back wins on the Ladies European Tour after a victory in Australia last week, and she took the lead with a strong run of four birdies in five holes over the turn on Saturday despite the wet weather.

“I just stuck to my routine and kept my focus. I had a couple of good up-and-downs to start and my putts were going in and I kept the momentum from yesterday. I like target golf and it was a bit like that. You just have to stay patient. My caddie helped me a lot when I was frustrated at missing greens.

“But I was just having fun out there and trying to take advantage of the birdies when I could. I’m not going to think too far ahead. I’ll relax after a stressful day, keep my routine the same and then fingers crossed for the final day,” she said.

SCORES:

134 – Mimi Rhodes (ENG) 65 69

137 – Casandra Alexander 66 71, Lauren Walsh (IRL) 68 69

139 – Kajsa Arwefjall (SWE) 69 70

140 – Helen Briem (GER) 72 68, Nuria Iturrioz (ESP) 71 69

141 – Smilla Tarning Soenderby (DEN) 68 73, Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR) 74 67

142 – Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 71 71, Lee-Anne Pace 73 69, Alice Hewson (ENG) 69 73, Shannon Tan (SIN) 67 75, Verena Gimmy (GER) 72 70, Klara Davidson Spilkova (CZE) 70 72, Kiera Floyd 72 70

143 – Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 72 71, Chloe Williams (WAL) 71 72, Chiara Tamburlini (SUI) 70 73, Anna Huang (CAN) 73 70, Sara Kouskova (CZE) 70 73, Kelsey Bennett (AUS) 71 72

144 – Agathe Laisne (FRA) 77 67, Amy Taylor (ENG) 71 73, April Angurasaranee (THA) 74 70, Diksha Dagar (IND) 71 73, Emma Spitz (AUT) 75 69

145 – Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (AUS) 70 75, Ellinor Sudow (SWE) 71 74, Sofie Kibsgaard (DEN) 72 73, Aunchisa Utama (THA) 72 73, Mayka Hoogeboom (NED) 75 70, Momoka Kobori (NZL) 72 73, Kylie Henry (SCO) 70 75, Brianna Navarrosa (USA) 73 72, Moa Folke (SWE) 72 73, Laura Beveridge (SCO) 72 73, Sofie Bringner (SWE) 70 75, Sara Byrne (IRL) 72 73, Marta Martin (ESP) 73 72, Eleanor Givens (ENG) 73 72, Laura Fuenfstueck (GER) 72 73, Harang Lee (ESP) 70 75, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 75 70, Anna Zanusso (ITA) 70 75

146 – Gabrielle Venter 71 75, Romy Meekers (NED) 72 74, Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) 71 75, Megan Dennis (ENG) 73 73, Ayako Uehara (JPN) 72 74, Teresa Toscano (ESP) 72 74, Bronte Law (ENG) 71 75, Maria Hernandez (ESP) 76 70, Alessandra Fanali (ITA) 72 74, Alessia Nobilio (ITA) 71 75, Blanca Fernandez (ESP) 70 76

147 – Lisa Pettersson (SWE) 78 69, Thalia Martin (ENG) 73 74, Elena Moosmann (SUI) 73 74, Pranavi Urs (IND) 70 77, Michelle Forsland (NOR) 71 76, Nastasia Nadaud (FRA) 75 72, Celine Herbin (FRA) 70 77, Stacy Bregman 72 75, Aline Krauter (GER) 74 73

Missed the cut:-

148 – Anna Magnusson (SWE) 74 74, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 71 77, Tereza Melecka (CZE) 74 74, Kaiyuree Moodley 74 74, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (DEN) 75 73, Cara Gainer (ENG) 76 72, Annabell Fuller (ENG) 73 75, Perrine Delacour () 76 72

149 – Lauren Taylor (ENG) 73 76, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 80 69, Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 74 75, Hayley Davis (ENG) 76 73, Nadia van der Westhuizen 76 73, Hannah Screen (ENG) 72 77, Amelia Garvey (NZL) 76 73, Lucie Malchirand (FRA) 74 75, Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 71 78, Natacha Host Husted (DEN) 75 74, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 71 78, Hannah Burke (ENG) 71 78

150 – Sarah Schober (AUT) 74 76, Emily Penttila (FIN) 73 77, Florentyna Parker (ENG) 72 78, Ginnie Ding (HKG) 73 77, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 75 75, Maha Haddioui (MAR) 78 72, Lydia Hall (WAL) 70 80, Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 77 73, Pia Babnik (SVN) 73 77

151 – Avani Prashanth (IND) 77 74, Agathe Sauzon (FRA) 74 77, Ariane Klotz (FRA) 79 72, Trichat Cheenglab (THA) 78 73, Danielle du Toit 77 74, Daniela Darquea () 77 74, Liz Young (ENG) 75 76, Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP) 79 72, Tandi McCallum 71 80

152 – Annabel Wilson (NIR) 75 77, Lora Assad 75 77, Jane Turner (SCO) 76 76, Kim Metraux (SUI) 71 81

153 – Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 74 79, Chiara Noja (GER) 77 76, Ivanna Samu 75 78, Gia Raad (a) 77 76, Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG) 77 76

154 – Brittney-Fay Berger 78 76, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 75 79, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 76 78

155 – Camille Chevalier (FRA) 76 79, Billie-Jo Smith (ENG) 76 79, Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER) 76 79

156 – Johanna Wrigley (SWE) 77 79, Tvesa Malik (IND) 77 79, Lily May Humphreys (ENG) 77 79, Carmen Alonso (ESP) 75 81, Nikki Hofstede (NED) 77 79, Nina Pegova (WHT) 75 81

157 – Ana Dawson (IMN) 80 77, Cara Gorlei 77 80

158 – Lindi Coetzee 79 79

159 – Rosie Davies (ENG) 80 79

160 – Yolanda Duma 78 82, Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 80 80

RTD – Isabella van Rooyen 79 RTD, Ana Pelaez Trivino (ESP) 78 RTD, Annabel Dimmock (ENG) 73 RTD

Press release by Michael Vlismas