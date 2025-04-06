Rhodes holds off SA’s Alexander to win Joburg Ladies Open

JOHANNESBURG, 6 April 2025 – England’s Mimi Rhodes overcame a strong challenge from South Africa’s Casandra Alexander to claim back-to-back wins on the Ladies European Tour in the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club on Sunday.

Rhodes showed her composure when she made a tricky up-and-down for par at the last to close with a 71 and win on 14 under par overall in this Sunshine Ladies Tour co-sanctioned tournament.

In a thrilling back-nine duel, Alexander narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 18th to force a playoff with her English opponent. The South African signed for a final round of 69 to finish second on 13 under par.

Germany’s Helen Briem made a strong charge through the field with her 68 to take third place on 11 under par.

This was Rhodes’s second consecutive victory in her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour following her win in last week’s Ford Women’s NSW Open in Australia.

“I never would’ve imagined this. It’s a dream come true to be playing so well so early in my career. I’m honestly lost for words. It’s amazing and I can’t wait for the rest of the season and hopefully I can keep the good golf going,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes took a three-shot lead into the final round of a tournament reduced to 54 holes because of the weather. The final round was an incredible battle between Rhodes and Alexander, with the South African twice narrowing the gap to just one shot and Rhodes responding accordingly.

With a one-shot lead playing the18th, Rhodes overshot the green with her approach and Alexander put her approach to about eight feet. Rhodes produced a masterful chip that left her with a tap-in for par, and Alexander missed her birdie putt.

“I was just thinking one shot at a time. I’d been chipping well all day and the shot felt comfortable. I just thought I’ve got nothing to lose so commit to it. I’m happy I pulled it off,” said Rhodes.

“It’s amazing to win two-in-a-row, and to win in a country I’ve never been to before. I’m so excited and overwhelmed.”

Alexander retains her place at the top of the Investec Order of Merit going into the final tournament of the season – the Investec South African Women’s Open at Erinvale this coming week.

SCORES:

205 – Mimi Rhodes (ENG) 65 69 71

206 – Casandra Alexander 66 71 69

208 – Helen Briem (GER) 72 68 68

209 – Kajsa Arwefjall (SWE) 69 70 70, Lauren Walsh (IRL) 68 69 72

210 – Chiara Tamburlini (SUI) 70 73 67, Kiera Floyd 72 70 68

212 – Diksha Dagar (IND) 71 73 68, Kelsey Bennett (AUS) 71 72 69

213 – Lee-Anne Pace 73 69 71

214 – Sara Byrne (IRL) 72 73 69, Anna Huang (CAN) 73 70 71, Klara Davidson Spilkova (CZE) 70 72 72, Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR) 74 67 73, Nastasia Nadaud (FRA) 75 72 67, Celine Herbin (FRA) 70 77 67

215 – Moa Folke (SWE) 72 73 70, Agathe Laisne (FRA) 77 67 71, Anna Zanusso (ITA) 70 75 70, Chloe Williams (WAL) 71 72 72

216 – Kylie Henry (SCO) 70 75 71, Mayka Hoogeboom (NED) 75 70 71, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 72 71 73, Bronte Law (ENG) 71 75 70, Alice Hewson (ENG) 69 73 74, Smilla Tarning Soenderby (DEN) 68 73 75, Aline Krauter (GER) 74 73 69

217 – Amy Taylor (ENG) 71 73 73, Verena Gimmy (GER) 72 70 75, Maria Hernandez (ESP) 76 70 71, Alessandra Fanali (ITA) 72 74 71, Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 71 71 75

218 – Momoka Kobori (NZL) 72 73 73, Laura Beveridge (SCO) 72 73 73, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 75 70 73, Gabrielle Venter 71 75 72, Sara Kouskova (CZE) 70 73 75, Blanca Fernandez (ESP) 70 76 72

219 – Brianna Navarrosa (USA) 73 72 74, Aunchisa Utama (THA) 72 73 74, Sofie Kibsgaard (DEN) 72 73 74, Sofie Bringner (SWE) 70 75 74, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (AUS) 70 75 74, Emma Spitz (AUT) 75 69 75, Eleanor Givens (ENG) 73 72 74, April Angurasaranee (THA) 74 70 75, Shannon Tan (SIN) 67 75 77, Thalia Martin (ENG) 73 74 72, Pranavi Urs (IND) 70 77 72, Nuria Iturrioz (ESP) 71 69 79

220 – Marta Martin (ESP) 73 72 75, Teresa Toscano (ESP) 72 74 74, Elena Moosmann (SUI) 73 74 73

221 – Ellinor Sudow (SWE) 71 74 76, Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) 71 75 75, Ayako Uehara (JPN) 72 74 75, Alessia Nobilio (ITA) 71 75 75

222 – Romy Meekers (NED) 72 74 76, Megan Dennis (ENG) 73 73 76

224 – Lisa Pettersson (SWE) 78 69 77, Stacy Bregman 72 75 77

227 – Harang Lee (ESP) 70 75 82

228 – Laura Fuenfstueck (GER) 72 73 83

229 – Michelle Forsland (NOR) 71 76 82

Missed the cut:-

148 – Anna Magnusson (SWE) 74 74, Helen Kreuzer (GER) 71 77, Tereza Melecka (CZE) 74 74, Kaiyuree Moodley 74 74, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (DEN) 75 73, Cara Gainer (ENG) 76 72, Annabell Fuller (ENG) 73 75, Perrine Delacour () 76 72

149 – Lauren Taylor (ENG) 73 76, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 80 69, Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 74 75, Hayley Davis (ENG) 76 73, Nadia van der Westhuizen 76 73, Hannah Screen (ENG) 72 77, Amelia Garvey (NZL) 76 73, Lucie Malchirand (FRA) 74 75, Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 71 78, Natacha Host Husted (DEN) 75 74, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 71 78, Hannah Burke (ENG) 71 78

150 – Sarah Schober (AUT) 74 76, Emily Penttila (FIN) 73 77, Florentyna Parker (ENG) 72 78, Ginnie Ding (HKG) 73 77, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 75 75, Maha Haddioui (MAR) 78 72, Lydia Hall (WAL) 70 80, Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 77 73, Pia Babnik (SVN) 73 77

151 – Avani Prashanth (IND) 77 74, Agathe Sauzon (FRA) 74 77, Ariane Klotz (FRA) 79 72, Trichat Cheenglab (THA) 78 73, Danielle du Toit 77 74, Daniela Darquea () 77 74, Liz Young (ENG) 75 76, Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP) 79 72, Tandi McCallum 71 80

152 – Annabel Wilson (NIR) 75 77, Lora Assad 75 77, Jane Turner (SCO) 76 76, Kim Metraux (SUI) 71 81

153 – Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 74 79, Chiara Noja (GER) 77 76, Ivanna Samu 75 78, Gia Raad (a) 77 76, Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG) 77 76

154 – Brittney-Fay Berger 78 76, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 75 79, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 76 78

155 – Camille Chevalier (FRA) 76 79, Billie-Jo Smith (ENG) 76 79, Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER) 76 79

156 – Johanna Wrigley (SWE) 77 79, Tvesa Malik (IND) 77 79, Lily May Humphreys (ENG) 77 79, Carmen Alonso (ESP) 75 81, Nikki Hofstede (NED) 77 79, Nina Pegova (WHT) 75 81

157 – Ana Dawson (IMN) 80 77, Cara Gorlei 77 80

158 – Lindi Coetzee 79 79

159 – Rosie Davies (ENG) 80 79

160 – Yolanda Duma 78 82, Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 80 80

RTD – Isabella van Rooyen 79 RTD, Ana Pelaez Trivino (ESP) 78 RTD, Annabel Dimmock (ENG) 73 RTD

Press release by Michael Vlismas