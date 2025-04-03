Rhodes leads Joburg Ladies Open as South Africa’s Alexander chases

JOHANNESBURG, 3 April 2025 – England’s Mimi Rhodes brought her winning form to Johannesburg as she claimed the clubhouse lead in Thursday’s first round of the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club, with South Africa’s Casandra Alexander just one shot behind her.

A heavy afternoon downpour forced the suspension of the round because of a waterlogged course and it will be completed on Friday morning.

Rhodes won last week’s Ford Women’s NSW Open in Australia for her maiden victory on the Ladies European Tour. She looked equally at home at Modderfontein Golf Club on Thursday as she opened with a bogey-free eight-under-par 65 in this Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned tournament.

“It was just really solid overall. I think the secret to this golf course is placing yourself well on the fairway to give you chances with approaches into the greens. I had a lot of putts inside 10 feet that I holed, and I still think I left some out there. But it’s early days still so I’m just trying to stay in my own bubble on the golf course,” said Rhodes.

There’s no doubt the English professional is still feeding of the confidence of her win in Australia last week.

“That win really boosted my confidence, especially with my putting. I’m in a really good head space now. The putts just seemed to roll in today, but I’m not going to get ahead of myself.”

As her nearest challenger and the leading South African in the field, Alexander was very satisfied with her 66 to start this tournament.

“It felt good. I actually didn’t sleep that well. My dog kept me up all night, so maybe that’s the gameplan for the second round as well. Sometimes you walk off the golf course and feel like you made a couple of birdies but didn’t hit it so great. But today I hit it well and put myself in the right positions. It wasn’t my A game, but it was still my B plus game. I rolled the putter nicely,” she said.

Alexander has been incredibly consistent this season and hasn’t finished outside the top five in her last five tournaments on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, including a victory. That form has carried her to the top of the Investec Order of Merit.

“That’s what we’ve been working towards. I had a chat with my mental coach before this tournament and he said to me I’ve worked for this – to be in contention every week. So it’s a great position to be in,” she said.

India’s Pranavi Urs is five under par with five holes of her first round to complete.

The first round was officially teed off by Cllr. Margaret Arnolds, the MMC for Finance, who hit the ceremonial tee shot on Thursday morning.

“This is definitely a proud moment for us to be promoting women’s sport in our city. Entrance is free so I’d really like to encourage our communities to come and support the Joburg Ladies Open,” said Cllr. Arnolds.

SCORES (incomplete):

-8 – Mimi Rhodes (ENG)

-7 – Casandra Alexander

-6 – Shannon Tan (SIN)

-5 – Lauren Walsh (IRL), Pranavi Urs (IND) [13]

-4 – Alice Hewson (ENG), Kajsa Arwefjall (SWE), Hannah Screen (ENG) [16]

-3 – Sofie Bringner (SWE), Chiara Tamburlini (SUI), Celine Herbin (FRA), Sara Kouskova (CZE), Lydia Hall (WAL), Harang Lee (ESP), Anna Zanusso (ITA), Klara Davidson Spilkova (CZE), Blanca Fernandez (ESP), Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (AUS), Smilla Tarning Soenderby (DEN) [14], Madelene Stavnar (NOR) [13]

-2 – Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA), Hannah Burke (ENG), Diksha Dagar (IND), Bronte Law (ENG), Kim Metraux (SUI), Nuria Iturrioz (ESP), Kelsey Bennett (AUS), Alessia Nobilio (ITA), Tandi McCallum, Helen Kreuzer (GER), Ellinor Sudow (SWE), Amy Taylor (ENG), Gabrielle Venter, Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA), Florentyna Parker (ENG) [17], Chloe Williams (WAL) [16], Kylie Henry (SCO) [15], Ayako Uehara (JPN) [14]

-1 – Laura Beveridge (SCO), Sara Byrne (IRL), Moa Folke (SWE), Teresa Toscano (ESP), Helen Briem (GER), Stacy Bregman, Laura Fuenfstueck (GER), Verena Gimmy (GER), Alessandra Fanali (ITA), Kiera Floyd, Carolin Kauffmann (GER), Sofie Kibsgaard (DEN), Aunchisa Utama (THA), Romy Meekers (NED), Momoka Kobori (NZL) [16], Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) [15], Elena Moosmann (SUI) [14], Brianna Navarrosa (USA) [14], Michelle Forsland (NOR) [14]

Par – Lee-Anne Pace, Marta Martin (ESP), Anna Huang (CAN), Annabel Dimmock (ENG), Eleanor Givens (ENG), Annabell Fuller (ENG), Pia Babnik (SVN), Lauren Taylor (ENG), Emily Penttila (FIN), Thalia Martin (ENG) [16], Agathe Sauzon (FRA) [16], Jane Turner (SCO) [15], Ginnie Ding (HKG) [15], Amelia Garvey (NZL) [15], Natacha Host Husted (DEN) [14], Alexandra Swayne (ISV) [13]

+1 – Aline Krauter (GER), Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR), Bonita Bredenhann (NAM), Anna Magnusson (SWE), Sarah Schober (AUT), Tereza Melecka (CZE), Sanna Nuutinen (FIN), April Angurasaranee (THA), Mayka Hoogeboom (NED) [17], Megan Dennis (ENG) [16], Kaiyuree Moodley [16], Lucie Malchirand (FRA) [14], Tina Mazarino (NOR) [14]

+2 – Nastasia Nadaud (FRA), Liz Young (ENG), Emma Spitz (AUT), Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ), Carmen Alonso (ESP), Nina Pegova (WHT), Lora Assad, Annabel Wilson (NIR), Camille Chevalier (FRA) [17], Nadia van der Westhuizen [16], Ivanna Samu [16], Gia Raad (a) [15]

+3 – Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER), Cara Gainer (ENG), Maria Hernandez (ESP), Perrine Delacour (), Pasqualle Coffa (NED), Hayley Davis (ENG), Billie-Jo Smith (ENG) [16], Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (DEN) [16]

+4 – Lily May Humphreys (ENG), Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG), Danielle du Toit, Daniela Darquea (), Cara Gorlei, Nikki Hofstede (NED), Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE), Avani Prashanth (IND), Johanna Wrigley (SWE), Agathe Laisne (FRA), Tvesa Malik (IND), Chiara Noja (GER)

+5 – Ana Pelaez Trivino (ESP), Trichat Cheenglab (THA), Maha Haddioui (MAR), Yolanda Duma, Brittney-Fay Berger, Lisa Pettersson (SWE), Ariane Klotz (FRA) [16], Isabella van Rooyen [14]

+6 – Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP), Lindi Coetzee

+7 – Rosie Davies (ENG), Vanessa Knecht (SUI), Ana Dawson (IMN), Emie Peronnin (FRA)



Press release by Michael Vlismas