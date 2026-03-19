Birdie blitz carries Venter to Platinum Ladies Open title

BLAIR ATHOLL GOLF AND EQUESTRIAN ESTATE, Johannesburg, 20 March 2026 – South Africa’s Gabrielle Venter birdied her final two holes of regulation play and then beat Norway’s Madelene Stavnar in a playoff to win the Platinum Ladies Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Friday.

After her strong finish to close with a 66 and tie Stavnar for the lead on 16 under par following the Norwegian’s final round of 68, Venter carried that momentum into the playoff and birdied the first playoff hole to win and claim her second Sunshine Ladies Tour title.

“I am very happy. I played great, hit some really good shots, and didn’t make any mistakes, which is a positive. I am very happy with the win,” Venter said.

The South African duo of Bobbi Brown (66) and Jordan Rothman shared third place with Iceland’s Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (67) on 14 under par.

After battling with flu as well as a tough 27-hole second day cause by weather delays, Venter gave it everything during Friday’s final round knowing she had to be aggressive to stand a chance.

“I am still struggling with flu but the body held up fine and it didn’t hold me back today. Coming into the back nine I was hitting great shots but wasn’t making any putts, but I stayed consistent and aggressive. I knew on the 18th hole I had to go for it and then hit a really good drive to give myself the opportunity to do so, and I made the birdie putt,” Venter said.

Playing the par-five 18th again in the playoff, her gameplan was the same.

“I almost hit it in the exact same place, but unfortunately it ended up in a divot. I was thinking about laying it up, but decided it’s now or never. I just hit my five-wood as hard as I could, and it made it up the hill, which Ieft me with a two-putt for birdie and the win,” Venter said.

The Sunshine Ladies Tour will next head to Royal Johannesburg for the ABSA Ladies Invitational that will take place from 26-28 March.

SCORES

WN – Gabrielle Venter 69 65 66 WN

KO – Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 63 69 68 KO

202 – Bobbi Brown 69 67 66

202 – Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) 69 66 67, Jordan Rothman 67 68 67

204 – Tina Mazarino (NOR) 68 67 69

204 – Sophie Witt (GER) 67 68 69, Ashley Chow (CAN) 69 66 69

205 – Louise Rydqvist (SWE) 70 67 68

205 – Rebecca Earl (ENG) 67 69 69, Lee-Anne Pace 68 68 69, Louisa Carlbom (SWE) 62 72 71

206 – Ellie Gower (ENG) 71 69 66

206 – Symone Henriques 67 68 71, Lorna McClymont (SCO) 68 65 73

207 – Elina Saksa (FIN) 66 71 70

207 – Anna Backman (FIN) 68 72 67, Danielle du Toit 66 69 72, Charlotte Liautier (FRA) 70 71 66, Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 67 67 73

208 – Verena Gimmy (GER) 68 70 70

208 – Emie Peronnin (FRA) 72 68 68, Theresa de Bochdanovits (GER) 66 70 72

209 – Tereza Melecka (CZE) 69 70 70

209 – Nadia van der Westhuizen 70 68 71, Thalia Martin (ENG) 69 68 72, Bronwyn Doeg 70 66 73, Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 73 68 68, Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 71 70 68

210 – Hanna Tauber (GER) 68 70 72

210 – Anais Meyssonnier (FRA) 70 68 72, Canice Screene (IRL) 72 68 70

211 – Sofie Bringner (SWE) 69 69 73

211 – Anita Uwadia (BRI) 72 67 72, Hulda Gestsdottir (ISL) 71 70 70

212 – Elina Nummenpaa (FIN) 68 70 74

212 – Ekaterina Malakhova (WHT) 67 72 73, Cara Gorlei 68 72 72, Lora Assad 72 68 72, Michaela Vavrova (SVK) 72 68 72, Doris Chen (TPE) 70 70 72, Zane Kleynhans 71 70 71

213 – Zethu Myeki 71 66 76

213 – Lois Lau (FRA) 73 68 72, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 70 71 72

214 – Lianna Bailey (ENG) 68 69 77

214 – Lucie Malchirand (FRA) 71 70 73

216 – Gia Raad (a) 67 74 75

Missed the cut:-

142 – Chiara Horder (GER) 76 66

142 – Laura Beveridge (SCO) 70 72, Tandi McCallum 72 70, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 72 70, Ivanna van der Merwe 72 70, Hester Sicking (NED) 74 68, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 71 71, Clara Pietri (SUI) 70 72, Tiffany Arafi (SUI) 71 71

143 – Mayka Hoogeboom (NED) 71 72

143 – Hannah Karg (GER) 73 70, Stacy Bregman 73 70, Gala Dumez (FRA) 72 71, Ffion Tynan (WAL) 72 71, Lindi Coetzee 68 75, Andrea Bergsdottir (ISL) 72 71, Rosie Belsham (ENG) 69 74

144 – Kelsey Nicholas 74 70

144 – Demi Flanagan 74 70, Megan Dennis (ENG) 74 70, Chloe Salort (FRA) 69 75

145 – Hayley Davis (ENG) 69 76

145 – Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) 75 70, Romy Meekers (NED) 71 74, Nina Pegova (WHT) 68 77, Mia Eales-Smith (ENG) 71 74

146 – Lenanda Nel 75 71

146 – Claire Minter (ZIM) 71 75, Louise Duncan (SCO) 75 71

147 – Kaylah Williams 73 74

147 – Kaiyuree Moodley 70 77, Lynette Fourie 72 75, Ellen Hume (ENG) 75 72, Jess Baker (BRI) 75 72, Michelle Forsland (NOR) 75 72

148 – Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 74 74

148 – Cara Ford 71 77, Linn Wiberg (SWE) 73 75

149 – Taylor White (SCO) 74 75

149 – Chante van Zyl 76 73, Shawnelle de Lange 73 76

151 – Danielle Hardwick (ENG) 76 75

153 – Tara Baglione 77 76

154 – Naom Wafula (KEN) 79 75

154 – Ellandri van Heerden 75 79, Leontine Petit (FRA) 75 79

155 – Crizelda Terblanche 73 82

156 – Cheslyn Jacobs (a) 79 77

WDN – Yolanda Duma 80 WDN

RTD – Kiera Floyd 74 RTD, Kim de Klerk 84 RTD

Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists