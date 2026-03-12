Du Toit still chasing a double in Jabra Ladies Classic

KILLARNEY COUNTRY CLUB, Johannesburg, 12 March 2026 – South Africa’s Danielle du Toit is still in the hunt for back-to-back victories on the Sunshine Ladies Tour as she heads into the final round of the Jabra Ladies Classic just one shot off the lead at Killarney Country Club.

On a wet and rainy day in Johannesburg, Du Toit signed for a second round of 70 to climb to five under par overall. She is one shot behind the leading quartet of France’s Lois Lau (67), Czech Kristyna Napoleaova (71), Britain’s Jess Baker (68) and Scotland’s Lorna McClymont (68).

“The conditions were quite challenging with the rain and wind that made life interesting. It was important to keep the ball in play and be patient. I wish I putted a little bit better, but I struck the ball nicely and stuck to my gameplan which delivered a good result. I did leave a few shots out there, but all in all I’m happy with where I am in the tournament, and hopefully tomorrow I go a bit lower,” said Du Toit.

After winning on the Sunshine Ladies Tour last week and now contending again, Du Toit is pleased to see the results of some hard work she’s put into her game.

“My game is in a good place. I’m happy the hard work is paying off. I’m finally starting to see the results of about six months of really hard work. I’m excited and it bodes well for the rest of the year.”

With more rain expected for Friday’s last round, Du Toit says she’s determined not to let the weather put a damper on her game.

“Whether it rains or the wind blows it doesn’t really matter. The game stays the same – just hit the ball on the fairway, hit the ball on the green, hit the putt. If it comes off or not, I’m going to go out there and give it my all and have fun,” Du Toit said.

SCORES

138 – Lois Lau (FRA) 71 67

138 – Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 67 71, Jess Baker (BRI) 70 68, Lorna McClymont (SCO) 70 68

139 – Danielle du Toit 69 70

140 – Ellie Gower (ENG) 70 70

141 – Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 69 72

141 – Hulda Gestsdottir (ISL) 69 72

142 – Sophie Witt (GER) 69 73

143 – Hanna Tauber (GER) 71 72

143 – Ashley Chow (CAN) 73 70, Nadia van der Westhuizen 75 68, Rebecca Earl (ENG) 75 68, Lianna Bailey (ENG) 69 74

144 – Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) 72 72

144 – Romy Meekers (NED) 72 72, Louisa Carlbom (SWE) 74 70

145 – Chiara Horder (GER) 75 70

145 – Tina Mazarino (NOR) 74 71, Cara Gorlei 73 72, Ivanna van der Merwe 73 72, Anita Uwadia (BRI) 76 69, Ellen Hume (ENG) 70 75, Michelle Forsland (NOR) 73 72

146 – Rosie Belsham (ENG) 72 74

146 – Bobbi Brown 74 72, Lisa Coetzer (a) 78 68, Doris Chen (TPE) 76 70, Chloe Salort (FRA) 72 74

147 – Tiffany Arafi (SUI) 74 73

147 – Stacy Bregman 74 73, Zane Kleynhans 73 74, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 77 70, Canice Screene (IRL) 75 72

148 – Kelsey Nicholas 74 74

148 – Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 73 75, Kaiyuree Moodley 75 73, Kiera Floyd 73 75, Andrea Bergsdottir (ISL) 75 73, Ekaterina Malakhova (WHT) 76 72, Hester Sicking (NED) 74 74

Missed the cut:-

149 – Jordan Rothman 77 72

149 – Hannah Karg (GER) 77 72, Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 72 77

150 – Bronwyn Doeg 77 73

150 – Lenanda Nel 74 76, Demi Flanagan 74 76, Sofie Bringner (SWE) 77 73, Anais Meyssonnier (FRA) 78 72

151 – Lora Assad 76 75

151 – Tereza Melecka (CZE) 79 72, Lindi Coetzee 77 74, Verena Gimmy (GER) 76 75, Charlotte Millard (a) 78 73, Anna Backman (FIN) 79 72, Louise Rydqvist (SWE) 77 74

152 – Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) 76 76

152 – Hayley Davis (ENG) 75 77, Elina Saksa (FIN) 76 76, Michaela Vavrova (SVK) 72 80, Mia Eales-Smith (ENG) 77 75, Megan Dennis (ENG) 75 77, Tandi McCallum 79 73

153 – Gala Dumez (FRA) 72 81

153 – Charlotte Liautier (FRA) 75 78, Theresa de Bochdanovits (GER) 76 77

154 – Kaylah Williams 79 75

155 – Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 79 76

155 – Symone Henriques 77 78, Gabrielle Venter 81 74, Naom Wafula (KEN) 81 74

156 – Clara Pietri (SUI) 84 72

156 – Chante van Zyl 78 78

157 – Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 77 80

157 – Zethu Myeki 80 77, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 81 76, Cheslyn Jacobs (a) 80 77, Suzette Venter 78 79, Shawnelle de Lange 81 76, Linn Wiberg (SWE) 77 80

158 – Ffion Tynan (WAL) 82 76

158 – Casey Twidale (a) 77 81

159 – Tara Baglione 80 79

160 – Claire Minter (ZIM) 77 83

161 – Phenyo Sebata (a) 89 72

161 – Crizelda Terblanche 84 77

163 – Leontine Petit (FRA) 80 83

163 – Kim de Klerk 82 81

164 – Cara Ford 81 83

165 – Ouname Mhotsha (BOT) 84 81

166 – Lynette Fourie 84 82

166 – Danielle Hardwick (ENG) 82 84

168 – Yolanda Duma 83 85

170 – Lilly Speer (a) (GER) 85 85

171 – Amy Fletcher 84 87

173 – Ellandri van Heerden 87 86

WDN – Lee-Anne Pace 74 WDN

WDN – Nina Pegova (WHT) 78 WDN, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 81 RTD, Louise Duncan (SCO) RTD RTD

Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists