Plenty to play for in Platinum Ladies Open

JOHANNESBURG, Gauteng, 16 March 2026 – The Sunshine Ladies Tour has announced an increase in prize money and an additional player incentive for this week’s Platinum Ladies Open to be played from Wednesday to Friday at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate.

Titan Secure has contributed a further R650 000 to this week’s tournament prize fund, boosting the overall prize money by R300 000 from R1.2 to R1.5 million. There is also a further cash incentive, with the professional who has scored the lowest round by the end of the tournament earning a R10 000 bonus.

Danielle du Toit is one of the clear favourites this week after narrowly missing out on securing back-to-back victories during last week’s Jabra Ladies Classic, where she lost to France’s Lois Lau in a playoff.

Lau, who defeated Du Toit and Scotland’s Lorna McClymont to claim her maiden win in her rookie season, heads to Blair Atholl feeling equally confident about her own game.

“It’s been great. I’ve been travelling a lot and I love travelling. I usually travel with my family or my friends, and it is a lot of fun being able to compete around the world and see other countries, cultures, people and food. It’s been great. I’ve been living the dream. It has always been my dream to play pro golf,” she said.

Although the French professional is unsure of what to expect from the course during this week’s tournament, Lau says she is ready for the challenge.

“This is my first time on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and in South Africa so I have no idea what the course will look like, but I am very positive and I am really confident in my game.”

A strong field will battle it out this week including 2025 defending champion Kiera Floyd as well as Nobuhle Dlamini and Nadia van der Westhuizen who finished fifth and 10th respectively in last week’s tournament.

Germany’s Cellina Sattelkau claimed back-to-back wins in the first two tournaments on this year’s Sunshine Ladies Tour in the NTT Data Pro-Am brought to you by Standard Bank followed by the SuperSport Ladies Challenge. Danielle du Toit then became the first South African winner this season by claiming the Standard Bank Ladies Open hosted by the City of Cape Town in early March.

Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists