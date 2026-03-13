Rookie Lau claims Jabra Ladies Classic in playoff
KILLARNEY COUNTRY CLUB, Johannesburg, 13 March 2026 – Sunshine Ladies Tour rookie, Lois Lau of France, claimed her first title on the Tour with a playoff victory in the Jabra Ladies Classic at Killarney Country Club on Friday.
Lau closed with a 69 to tie for the lead with last year’s runner-up, Scotland’s Lorna McClymont (69), and South Africa’s Danielle du Toit (68), on nine under par.
Playing the par-four 18th again as the first playoff hole, Lau made birdie to secure the title as her two opponents had to settle for pars.
“I’m really happy and excited. This is also my first professional win,” said Lau, who also became only the second French winner of this title after Anne-Lise Caudal in 2019.
It was a dramatic end to a tournament that looked to be within McClymont’s grasp until she bogeyed the final hole to slip back into the playoff.
“I thought I really did good and I stayed really composed,” said Lau. “Before the round I decided to stay focussed on the process rather than thinking of the results, as sometimes I overthink my shots. My short game was good throughout the week, and today especially. I started feeling the pressure at the end as I knew I was very close to winning, so I placed a bit of positive pressure on myself. Overall I’m very proud of what I have done.”
Claiming her first professional victory in a playoff was also a boost for Lau.
“I hit a really good three-wood that left me a wedge shot in. I had adrenalin from the playoff so I took a club down and it was the perfect distance. The other two (McClymont and Du Toit) made par so I knew I had to make that birdie putt, and I could feel the pressure. I just focussed on my routine and stroke and it went in,” Lau said.
Scotland’s McClymont had to settle for second place for the second year running, this time joined by South Africa’s Du Toit.
SCORES
207 – Lois Lau (FRA) 71 67 69 WN
207 – Danielle du Toit 69 70 68 KO
207 – Lorna McClymont (SCO) 70 68 69 KO
208 – Hulda Gestsdottir (ISL) 69 72 67
209 – Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 69 72 68
209 – Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 67 71 71
210 – Jess Baker (BRI) 70 68 72
212 – Lianna Bailey (ENG) 69 74 69
214 – Louisa Carlbom (SWE) 74 70 70
215 – Nadia van der Westhuizen 75 68 72
215 – Hanna Tauber (GER) 71 72 72, Sophie Witt (GER) 69 73 73
216 – Ivanna van der Merwe 73 72 71
216 – Stacy Bregman 74 73 69, Romy Meekers (NED) 72 72 72, Rebecca Earl (ENG) 75 68 73
217 – Lisa Coetzer (a) 78 68 71
217 – Anita Uwadia (BRI) 76 69 72, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 77 70 70, Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) 72 72 73, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 73 75 69, Ashley Chow (CAN) 73 70 74, Ellie Gower (ENG) 70 70 77
218 – Rosie Belsham (ENG) 72 74 72
218 – Bobbi Brown 74 72 72, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 74 71 73, Andrea Bergsdottir (ISL) 75 73 70
219 – Cara Gorlei 73 72 74
219 – Ekaterina Malakhova (WHT) 76 72 71
220 – Michelle Forsland (NOR) 73 72 75
220 – Ellen Hume (ENG) 70 75 75
221 – Doris Chen (TPE) 76 70 75
221 – Tiffany Arafi (SUI) 74 73 74, Zane Kleynhans 73 74 74, Kaiyuree Moodley 75 73 73, Kiera Floyd 73 75 73
222 – Chiara Horder (GER) 75 70 77
222 – Canice Screene (IRL) 75 72 75
223 – Chloe Salort (FRA) 72 74 77
224 – Kelsey Nicholas 74 74 76
225 – Hester Sicking (NED) 74 74 77
Missed the cut:-
149 – Jordan Rothman 77 72
149 – Hannah Karg (GER) 77 72, Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 72 77
150 – Bronwyn Doeg 77 73
150 – Lenanda Nel 74 76, Demi Flanagan 74 76, Sofie Bringner (SWE) 77 73, Anais Meyssonnier (FRA) 78 72
151 – Lora Assad 76 75
151 – Tereza Melecka (CZE) 79 72, Lindi Coetzee 77 74, Verena Gimmy (GER) 76 75, Charlotte Millard (a) 78 73, Anna Backman (FIN) 79 72, Louise Rydqvist (SWE) 77 74
152 – Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) 76 76
152 – Hayley Davis (ENG) 75 77, Elina Saksa (FIN) 76 76, Michaela Vavrova (SVK) 72 80, Mia Eales-Smith (ENG) 77 75, Megan Dennis (ENG) 75 77, Tandi McCallum 79 73
153 – Gala Dumez (FRA) 72 81
153 – Charlotte Liautier (FRA) 75 78, Theresa de Bochdanovits (GER) 76 77
154 – Kaylah Williams 79 75
155 – Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 79 76
155 – Symone Henriques 77 78, Gabrielle Venter 81 74, Naom Wafula (KEN) 81 74
156 – Clara Pietri (SUI) 84 72
156 – Chante van Zyl 78 78
157 – Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 77 80
157 – Zethu Myeki 80 77, Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 81 76, Cheslyn Jacobs (a) 80 77, Suzette Venter 78 79, Shawnelle de Lange 81 76, Linn Wiberg (SWE) 77 80
158 – Ffion Tynan (WAL) 82 76
158 – Casey Twidale (a) 77 81
159 – Tara Baglione 80 79
160 – Claire Minter (ZIM) 77 83
161 – Phenyo Sebata (a) 89 72
161 – Crizelda Terblanche 84 77
163 – Leontine Petit (FRA) 80 83
163 – Kim de Klerk 82 81
164 – Cara Ford 81 83
165 – Ouname Mhotsha (BOT) 84 81
166 – Lynette Fourie 84 82
166 – Danielle Hardwick (ENG) 82 84
168 – Yolanda Duma 83 85
170 – Lilly Speer (a) (GER) 85 85
171 – Amy Fletcher 84 87
173 – Ellandri van Heerden 87 86
WDN – Lee-Anne Pace 74 WDN
WDN – Nina Pegova (WHT) 78 WDN, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 81 RTD, Louise Duncan (SCO) RTD RTD
Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists
In 2013 the WPGA formed a partnership with the Sunshine Tour which resulted in the successful launch of the Sunshine Ladies Tour in 2014 and the partnership continues to this day. The WPGA has controlling rights of all Women’s Professional Golf events events hosted in South Africa and control over the Women’s Tour.
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