Sizzling 62 gives Carlbom Platinum Ladies Open lead

BLAIR ATHOLL GOLF AND EQUESTRIAN ESTATE, Johannesburg, 18 March 2026 – Sweden’s Louisa Carlbom made her intentions clear during Wednesday’s incomplete opening round of the Platinum Ladies Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate with a phenomenal round of 10-under-par 62 for the clubhouse lead.

Carlbom made it into the clubhouse before lightning suspended play. The first round will resume on Thursday morning.

“It’s definitely one of my best rounds of golf. I’ve had a round of seven under before, but never 10 under par, so it’s really exciting,” said the Swede.

Carlbom currently has a four-stroke lead over Finland’s Elina Saksa and Germany’s Theresa de Bochdanovits who share second place following their rounds of six-under-par 66.

Carlbom wasted no time in her round and started with an eagle on the par-five first hole followed by five birdies on the front nine to turn in 28. She followed that with three more birdies on the back nine.

“That front nine was pretty cool. I didn’t know exactly what score I was on, but I knew I was headed towards a record round for myself so I was getting a bit nervous. I hit a lot of greens and rolled in the putts. Tee to green was very solid today,” Carlbom said.

Carlbom, who finished in the top-10 in last week’s Jabra Ladies Classic, is happy that some hard off-season work is now being rewarded.

“I am really happy with where my game is currently. I’ve worked hard during the winter season and as I am from Sweden, a lot of practice happens indoors. So it’s good to try out what I have been working on with my coach on the course.”

After the strong opening round, Carlbom is excited about what the rest of the tournament can offer.

“I am really excited to play more golf on this beautiful golf course. It’s easy to enjoy golf on Blair Atholl. It presents opportunities with the par-fives being reachable, so it’s really nice,” she said.

SCORES (*incomplete round)

-10 – Louisa Carlbom (SWE)

-6 – Elina Saksa (FIN)

-6 – Theresa de Bochdanovits (GER)

-5 – Gia Raad (a)

-5 – Ekaterina Malakhova (WHT), Rebecca Earl (ENG)

-4 – Elina Nummenpaa (FIN)

-4 – Anna Backman (FIN), Nina Pegova (WHT), Hanna Tauber (GER), Lindi Coetzee, Lianna Bailey (ENG)

-3 – Sofie Bringner (SWE)

-3 – Bobbi Brown, Rosie Belsham (ENG), Chloe Salort (FRA), Laura Beveridge (SCO) [12], Jordan Rothman [11], Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) [10], Lorna McClymont (SCO) [8], Madelene Stavnar (NOR) [8], Danielle du Toit [8], Symone Henriques [7]

-2 – Louise Rydqvist (SWE)

-2 – Clara Pietri (SUI), Charlotte Liautier (FRA), Doris Chen (TPE), Ellie Gower (ENG) [11], Lee-Anne Pace [10], Gabrielle Venter [9], Romy Meekers (NED) [9], Zane Kleynhans [9], Zethu Myeki [9], Bronwyn Doeg [9], Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) [8], Verena Gimmy (GER) [7]

-1 – Sanna Nuutinen (FIN)

-1 – Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR), Claire Minter (ZIM), Mia Eales-Smith (ENG), Tiffany Arafi (SUI), Hulda Gestsdottir (ISL), Hayley Davis (ENG) [13], Ashley Chow (CAN) [11], Cara Gorlei [11], Tereza Melecka (CZE) [11], Lucie Malchirand (FRA) [10], Emie Peronnin (FRA) [10], Nadia van der Westhuizen [9], Tina Mazarino (NOR) [8], Thalia Martin (ENG) [8], Sophie Witt (GER) [8]

Par – Gala Dumez (FRA)

Par – Ffion Tynan (WAL), Canice Screene (IRL), Lynette Fourie, Michaela Vavrova (SVK), Andrea Bergsdottir (ISL), Anais Meyssonnier (FRA) [13], Kaylah Williams [12], Tandi McCallum [11], Anita Uwadia (BRI) [11], Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) [11], Carolin Kauffmann (GER) [10], Lois Lau (FRA) [9], Cara Ford [9], Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) [9], Lora Assad [9], Kaiyuree Moodley [8], Ivanna van der Merwe [7]

+1 – Crizelda Terblanche

+1 – Shawnelle de Lange, Linn Wiberg (SWE), Lenanda Nel [12], Mayka Hoogeboom (NED) [12], Kiera Floyd [11], Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) [10], Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) [9], Stacy Bregman [8]

+2 – Taylor White (SCO)

+2 – Hester Sicking (NED), Megan Dennis (ENG), Kelsey Nicholas [12], Hannah Karg (GER) [11], Demi Flanagan [11]

+3 – Ellandri van Heerden

+3 – Ellen Hume (ENG), Louise Duncan (SCO), Jess Baker (BRI), Michelle Forsland (NOR), Leontine Petit (FRA), Chiara Horder (GER) [12], Danielle Hardwick (ENG) [11], Tara Baglione [9]

+4 – Chante van Zyl

+5 – Naom Wafula (KEN) [13]

+7 – Cheslyn Jacobs (a)

+8 – Yolanda Duma

+12 – Kim de Klerk

Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists