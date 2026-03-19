Stavnar holds clubhouse lead in Platinum Ladies Open

BLAIR ATHOLL GOLF AND EQUESTRIAN ESTATE, Johannesburg, 19 March 2026 – Norway’s Madelene Stavnar holds the clubhouse lead in the Platinum Ladies Open on 12 under par, and with the round set to be completed on Friday morning following the weather delays on the opening day.

The round will be completed on Friday morning before the start of the final round.

Stavnar managed to complete her second round on Thursday and signed for a 69 to lead by a single stroke over Scotland’s Lorna McClymont, who posted a 65.

The best placed South African after the second day is Gabrielle Venter (65), who had to navigate 27 holes to complete her first and second rounds. She is in joint third place on 10 under par with Kristyna Napoleaova (67), and Louisa Carlbom, who is through nine holes of her second round.

“I started off a bit slow today as I am a bit sick with flu. I wasn’t feeling my best at all,” said Venter.

“It was tough having to go out again today. But my second round was a great round. My ball striking was very good. I felt like I was playing very nicely and could have probably made a few more birdies. But all-in-all it was a really good round, especially for such a long day. I just battled it out today.”

Venter is hunting a third Sunshine Ladies Tour title this week.

“I will definitely stay aggressive, but I’ll keep taking it shot by shot. As I’m not feeling well, I don’t want to waste too much energy by thinking too much. So I will stay aggressive and see what happens,” Venter said.

SCORES (*incomplete round)

-12 – Madelene Stavnar (NOR) 63 69

-11 – Lorna McClymont (SCO) 68 65

-10 – Gabrielle Venter 69 65

-10 – Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE) 67 67, Louisa Carlbom (SWE) 62 (Par) [10]

-9 – Ashley Chow (CAN) 69 66

-9 – Jordan Rothman 67 68, Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) 69 66, Danielle du Toit 66 69, Sophie Witt (GER) 67 68, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 68 67, Symone Henriques 67 68

-8 – Lee-Anne Pace 68 68

-8 – Bronwyn Doeg 70 66, Elina Nummenpaa (FIN) 68 (-4) [14], Theresa de Bochdanovits (GER) 66 (-2) [13], Rebecca Earl (ENG) 67 (-3) [9]

-7 – Zethu Myeki 71 66

-7 – Thalia Martin (ENG) 69 68, Elina Saksa (FIN) 66 (-1) [12], Bobbi Brown 69 (-4) [12], Sofie Bringner (SWE) 69 (-4) [11]

-6 – Anais Meyssonnier (FRA) 70 68

-6 – Nadia van der Westhuizen 70 68, Verena Gimmy (GER) 68 70, Hanna Tauber (GER) 68 (-2) [13], Charlotte Liautier (FRA) 70 (-4) [10]

-5 – Anita Uwadia (BRI) 72 67

-5 – Tereza Melecka (CZE) 69 70, Ekaterina Malakhova (WHT) 67 (Par) [16], Lindi Coetzee 68 (-1) [11], Lianna Bailey (ENG) 68 (-1) [10]

-4 – Cara Gorlei 68 72

-4 – Ellie Gower (ENG) 71 69, Emie Peronnin (FRA) 72 68, Lora Assad 72 68, Anna Backman (FIN) 68 (Par) [14], Canice Screene (IRL) 72 (-4) [13], Clara Pietri (SUI) 70 (-2) [11]

-3 – Olivia Mehaffey (NIR) 73 68

-3 – Lois Lau (FRA) 73 68, Lucie Malchirand (FRA) 71 70, Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 70 71, Zane Kleynhans 71 70, Gia Raad (a) 67 (+2) [14], Louise Rydqvist (SWE) 70 (-1) [12], Doris Chen (TPE) 70 (-1) [10]

Missed the cut:-

-2 – Chiara Horder (GER) 76 66

-2 – Laura Beveridge (SCO) 70 72, Tandi McCallum 72 70, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWZ) 72 70, Ivanna van der Merwe 72 70, Gala Dumez (FRA) 72 (-2) [16], Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 71 (-1) [14], Hester Sicking (NED) 74 (-4) [14], Ffion Tynan (WAL) 72 (-2) [12]

-1 – Mayka Hoogeboom (NED) 71 72

-1 – Hannah Karg (GER) 73 70, Stacy Bregman 73 70, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 71 (Par) [12], Michaela Vavrova (SVK) 72 (-1) [11], Chloe Salort (FRA) 69 (+2) [10], Tiffany Arafi (SUI) 71 (Par) [9]

Par – Kelsey Nicholas 74 70

Par – Demi Flanagan 74 70, Mia Eales-Smith (ENG) 71 (+1) [13], Rosie Belsham (ENG) 69 (+3) [10], Jess Baker (BRI) 75 (-3) [10]

+1 – Hayley Davis (ENG) 69 76

+1 – Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) 75 70, Romy Meekers (NED) 71 74, Nina Pegova (WHT) 68 (+5) [14], Hulda Gestsdottir (ISL) 71 (+2) [9]

+2 – Lenanda Nel 75 71

+2 – Shawnelle de Lange 73 (+1) [13], Claire Minter (ZIM) 71 (+3) [12], Megan Dennis (ENG) 74 (Par) [11], Linn Wiberg (SWE) 73 (+1) [11], Michelle Forsland (NOR) 75 (-1) [10]

+3 – Kaylah Williams 73 74

+3 – Kaiyuree Moodley 70 77, Lynette Fourie 72 (+3) [12], Ellen Hume (ENG) 75 (Par) [12], Andrea Bergsdottir (ISL) 72 (+3) [10], Louise Duncan (SCO) 75 (Par) [10]

+4 – Anne-Lise Caudal (FRA) 74 74

+4 – Cara Ford 71 77, Taylor White (SCO) 74 (+2) [14]

+6 – Chante van Zyl 76 (+2) [13]

+7 – Danielle Hardwick (ENG) 76 75

+8 – Cheslyn Jacobs (a) 79 (+1) [16]

+8 – Ellandri van Heerden 75 (+5) [14], Crizelda Terblanche 73 (+7) [14], Leontine Petit (FRA) 75 (+5) [10]

+9 – Tara Baglione 77 76

+10 – Naom Wafula (KEN) 79 75

WDN – Yolanda Duma 80 WDN

RTD – Kiera Floyd 74 RTD [3], Kim de Klerk 84 RTD [6]

Press release by Michael Vlismas Media, Sports Media Specialists